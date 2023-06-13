Twinkl supports educators to teach about Pride with inclusive resources

Twinkl is supporting educators throughout June and beyond by providing resources to ensure that they can teach about Pride confidently.

As Pride Month begins, Twinkl aims to honour the LGBTQ+ community’s history, struggles, and achievements, not only during June but continuously throughout the year.

Twinkl aims to provide lasting change for educators and their students by giving them access to the tools and resources they need to ensure children develop their understanding of the diverse societies that make up the world around them. Twinkl has continuously been updating its subject offerings to ensure that topics surrounding Pride can be taught at all levels throughout the year, not just during Pride Month.

A wide variety of resources are readily available on the Twinkl website. These resources explore themes related to Pride Month while also supporting learners in fostering acceptance, empathy, understanding, and equality for all. Throughout June, Twinkl will also be making three of their Original eBooks free. Written by a team of experienced authors and teachers at Twinkl, the vast collection of books introduces children to new diverse topics and themes both on-the-go and in the classroom.

The free eBooks include “Party of the Party,” which celebrates Pride while teaching children about different family structures; “That’s So Gay!,” a heartwarming KS1 story that celebrates Pride, embraces differences, diversity, and inclusivity, while teaching children about different family structures; and “We Are All Different,” which helps children talk about themselves and others positively and respectfully. It looks at all the ways people are different and shows children that these differences are to be celebrated. These eBooks can also be downloaded here.

Helen Fulson, Chief Product Officer at Twinkl and a former educator, said,

“Pride Month is a wonderful celebration of the diverse society we live in. We believe in the values of diversity, inclusion, equality, and belonging, and understand the impact of having access to the right resources to enable children to develop their understanding of the world around them. Twinkl is proud to be able to support educators teaching about Pride, not only throughout the month of June but also beyond. Our aim is for all educators and their students to feel represented in the materials they use and to develop their understanding of the importance of acceptance and equality.”

Twinkl believes that educating children about Pride Month offers numerous benefits for their personal and social development. Twinkl’s vast range of resources provides an opportunity for all educators and their students to feel represented in the materials they use while providing them with the confidence and knowledge they need to navigate our ever-evolving society.

As part of their dedication to fostering a more inclusive future, Twinkl encourages parents, educators, and community leaders to engage in age-appropriate conversations about Pride Month with children when they deem it suitable for their settings.

This year, Twinkl has partnered with Walker Books to give educators an opportunity to have a chance of winning six LGBTQ+ positive books. This opportunity will be accessible on all of Twinkl’s social media channels, where throughout June they will also be sharing a range of blogs and diverse reading lists to further enable educators to gain greater representation within the materials they use.

For more information about how you could join the conversation and get your school involved in Pride Month, please visit the Twinkl website.

Published in