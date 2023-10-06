Unite Students – Directorate Changes and Trading Update

Unite Students, the UK’s leading owner, manager and developer of student accommodation, today announces that Richard Smith has decided to step down as Chief Executive with effect from 31 December 2023. Please see full announcement attached.

He will remain as an advisor to the business until the end of September 2024 to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities and to provide advisory support on Unite’s relationships with higher education partners and government stakeholders.

Following an extensive selection process supported by independent consultants as part of the Board’s succession planning, the Board has made the following appointments:

Joe Lister, currently Chief Financial Officer will become Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1 January 2024, after 22 years with Unite

Michael Burt, currently Group Investment Director, will be promoted to CFO, and will assume responsibility for all areas of finance

Katherine Grafton, currently Group Finance Director, will be promoted to Deputy CFO effective from 1 January 2024

The Group has also today announced an update on current trading, highlighting record occupancy, strong rental growth, and broadly stable property values. Please also see announcement attached as well as some images to accompany the announcements.

