From education to employment

United Colleges Group students enjoy masterclass with Bafta-winning filmmaker

Alex March 18, 2024
2 students and a teacher from a college

Students at City of Westminster College (CWC) were treated to an inspiring talk by BAFTA-winning film producer Rebecca O’Brien.

The renowned filmmaker, known especially for her work with director Ken Loach, shared her journey and insights, leaving a lasting impression on the eager minds in attendance.

Rebecca began her career at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, contributing to iconic projects such as My Beautiful Laundrette and Everybody Here. Her producing debut, Friendship’s Death, featuring Tilda Swinton and Bill Paterson, marked the beginning of a distinguished career.

During the session at CWC, the London-born producer, who grew up in Peebles in the Scottish Borders, engaged students in a candid discussion about the challenges of filmmaking. She provided a sneak peek behind the scenes, unravelling the magic that goes into creating a movie.

Students found the talk both intriguing and fascinating, and the event ran longer than scheduled as students eagerly posed questions, demonstrating their enthusiasm and interest!

Diana Brown, Head of Student Services, expressed her pride in hosting Rebecca O’Brien at the college. She said: “It’s an honour to have someone of Rebecca’s calibre share her experiences with our students.

“This aligns with our commitment to providing a well-rounded education.”

The visit not only enriched students’ understanding of filmmaking, but also served as a powerful source of inspiration.

United Colleges Group remains dedicated to nurturing creativity and providing students with unique opportunities to learn from industry leaders.

Published in: Education, Social impact, Student view
Alex

