University of Greenwich named Best UK University 2023

The university was voted as the number one UK university by StudentCrowd and also finished first for Careers Service and Wifi & Internet

The StudentCrowd University Awards are the only independent awards based entirely on verified student reviews. For the awards, StudentCrowd analysed a total of 24,041 university reviews to select the top 20 across 11 different categories.

The winners are selected based on their average review score over the 24-month period from June 2021 to May 2023. The average review scores are across university, course and accommodation review categories.

In addition to being named the best overall UK university, Greenwich also finished first for Careers Service and Wifi & Internet as well as finishing on the top five for several more categories:

2 nd Campus and Facilities

Campus and Facilities 2 nd Students’ Union

Students’ Union 4 th Personal Tutor

Personal Tutor 5th Clubs and Societies

One student who rated their experience at Greenwich highly said:

“This university provides an exceptional academic experience with knowledgeable professors and a diverse student body. The campus facilities and resources are top-notch, creating a vibrant and supportive community for students.”

The University of Greenwich was also successful in StudentCrowd’s Best Universities in London award earlier this year, ranking #1 according to student reviews.

Published in