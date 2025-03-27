Latest News

From education to employment

Dr Sam Parrett from LSEC discusses Recruiting and Retaining Construction Tutors, to the Curriculum and Assessment Review and Level 2 Learners

FE News Editor March 27, 2025
0 Comments
Sam Parrett

We catch up with Dr Sam Parrett CBE from LSEC at the Education and Training Foundation’s Teaching and Learning Spring Conference in Birmingham.

We discuss everything from recruiting hard-to-fill roles such as Construction Tutors and Educators and how to retain educators long-term to maintaining Dual Professionalism.

Sam also discusses the Interim Curriculum and Assessment Review, particularly around Level 2 learners, explaining that not all pathways into Level 3 are linear, although the report highlights that one in three young people leaving school into FE are ready for Level 3 routes, in her college it is the other way around where two thirds of the students leaving school are ready for Level 2 or below and how it is really interesting in the Curriculum and Assessment Review that you can see the deep knowledge and understanding on the issues pre-16 that then impact post 16 education and skills.

Sam also discusses how FE Colleges serve our local communities.

Check out the video below:

Published in: Livestream and video, Featured voices
FE News Editor

