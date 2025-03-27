Dr Sam Parrett from LSEC discusses Recruiting and Retaining Construction Tutors, to the Curriculum and Assessment Review and Level 2 Learners

We catch up with Dr Sam Parrett CBE from LSEC at the Education and Training Foundation’s Teaching and Learning Spring Conference in Birmingham.

We discuss everything from recruiting hard-to-fill roles such as Construction Tutors and Educators and how to retain educators long-term to maintaining Dual Professionalism.

Sam also discusses the Interim Curriculum and Assessment Review, particularly around Level 2 learners, explaining that not all pathways into Level 3 are linear, although the report highlights that one in three young people leaving school into FE are ready for Level 3 routes, in her college it is the other way around where two thirds of the students leaving school are ready for Level 2 or below and how it is really interesting in the Curriculum and Assessment Review that you can see the deep knowledge and understanding on the issues pre-16 that then impact post 16 education and skills.

Sam also discusses how FE Colleges serve our local communities.

Check out the video below: