Guildhawk CEO creates new AI company 尚日 Evernoon in Hong Kong

To support their new AI technology innovations in SE Asia, Guildhawk CEO and Coder Jurga Zilinskiene MBE has created a new tech company in Hong Kong. It is called Evernoon (H.K.) and has the Chinese name 尚日（香港）, a name that embodies the eternal warmth, hope and aspiration the sun brings to life every day.

Evernoon (H.K.) Chinese name 尚日（香港）in association with Guildhawk

Building safer, happier communities with new AI

Evernoon 尚日 and Guildhawk have a bold mission to build safer, greener, happier communities with new AI and experiences that inspire millions. This is being done through development of new creative AI that inspires you to build a better tomorrow, now.

New Joint Venture with Gammon Construction

Supported by the UK Government Department for International Trade in Hong Kong, Innovate UK Scale-Up Edge and InvestHK, Guildhawk is being introduced to international organisations including Gammon Construction, part of Jardine’s Group.

The inventor and philosopher Lin Yutang said, ‘Creative work carries with it a form of intense love’. It is that creative passion and GPT technology that will help us solve the big complex problems we now face. Jurga Zilinskiene MBE, Founder and Coder

