From education to employment
Palvinder Singh discusses the importance of values and system leadership

FE News Editor March 13, 2025
We caught up with Palvinder Singh, Principal of Kirklees College, at the Further Forward for Leaders conference, which was held at the British Medical Association in London with the Education and Training Foundation.

Palvinder discusses system leadership and the values that underpin leadership in Further Education and Skills.

This is a really interesting piece from Palvinder who explains the importance of values in leadership, collaboration and system thinking for leaders of FE Colleges, Independent Training Providers and the entire sector.

Check out the video below:

#FurtherForward

