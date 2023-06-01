Reel #3: Neurodiversity in the workplace

Welcome to Reel #3 in the ongoing collaboration between FE News and Cognassist on Neurodiversity: Empowering Learning and Employment.

In the first two Reels, Gavin O’Meara and Dr Louise Karwowski spoke about neurodiversity in education, looking at understanding hidden needs and the turning point for learner neuro-inclusion.

Reel #3 now turns towards Neurodiversity in the Workplace, and the similarities and differences we see between the working world and our education journey.

Barriers to neuro-inclusion exist across our society.

The gaps we see in education are often the same as the workplace:

How do you identify hidden needs?

How do you create a standardised approach and strategy for neurodiversity?

How do you encourage self-disclose and create a culture of neuro-inclusion?

But our approach to neurodiversity in the workplace needs to be different.

Gavin and Louise discuss some of the context around neurodiversity at work and why there is still a lack of neurodiversity representation within wider equity, diversity and inclusion.

Often, the fear of getting things wrong prevents people from putting proper training and support in place.

‘If you don’t try, you don’t fail’ doesn’t work here.

If you don’t try, you’ve already failed. You’ve failed in your legal duty, and you’ve failed your employees. Neurological differences are more common than we might think, and it’s never to late to understand more about ourselves and support employees who may have missed out on the support they deserved in education.

Now is the time to learn more about neuro-inclusion in the workplace and how we can embrace a rounded view of neurodiversity throughout our professional lives.

Watch Reel three here:

Or listen to it on the go here:

Published in