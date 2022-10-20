Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

The latest from #FAB2022

Federation of Awarding Bodies October 20, 2022
0 Comments
The latest from #FAB2022

The FAB 2022 Conference, Exhibition and Awards has returned! Over the course of the FAB-ulous two-day event, we will have five Livestreams sitewide on FE News.

We will be updating this page regularly, so keep up to date with all the latest #FAB2022 streams right here!

Stream One: State of the Industry

This epic livestream featured Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Co-chair of the Federation of Awarding Bodies, Frank Douglas, CEO, Caerus Executive and Paul Kett, Director-General Skills Group at the Department for Education.
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Work and leadership, Livestream and video, Social impact, Featured voices
Published in: Work and leadership, Livestream and video, Social impact, Featured voices
Topics: ,
Federation of Awarding Bodies

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .