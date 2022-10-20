Winners announced for world class FAB 2022 Awards!

Awarding organisations came together this evening (20th October) at the FAB 2022 Awards in Leicester to celebrate success across the industry.

The FAB Awards recognises the contributions made by awarding organisations and their employees to education and skills in the UK over the past year.

Now in its 7th year, the FAB 2022 Awards dinner, sponsored by Creatio, was held at the end of the first day of the FAB Conference.

Commenting on the awards, Tom Bewick, the Federation’s chief executive, said:

“The FAB awards go from strength to strength, with a record number of entrants this year.

“Congratulations to the winners this year who have all demonstrated excellence and commitment to developing high quality qualifications and innovative and inclusive practice.

“All entries were of a very high standard and demonstrated the commitment of our members to learners and the sector. I am immensely proud of our industry.”



The Awards were independently judged by Shahida Aslam, Director of Operations at the Helena Kennedy Foundation, Louise Karwowski, Director of Education at Cognassist and Hannah Miller, Founding Director at Sidekick.

The winners are:

Awarding organisation of the year, sponsored by Creatio – Gateway Qualifications

EPAO of the year, sponsored by RM Results – NCFE

Qualification of the year, sponsored by Coelrind – Agored Cymru with Personal and Social Education (PSE) Qualifications

Innovation of the year, sponsored by Advanced Secure Technologies – Gateway Qualifications with Enabling Digital Assessment of EDSQ in the Prison Estate

Collaboration of the year, sponsored by Peridot Partners – Skills & Education Group with Working to Prevent Labour Exploitation

Learner of the year, sponsored by Eintech – Juwairia Junaid

Individual of the year, sponsored by Gordon Associates – Mark Child, VTCT

Exporter of the year, sponsored by TestReach – Chartered Management Institute (CMI)

Awarding organisation of the year for delivering real impact on equity, diversity and inclusion, sponsored by PSI Services – Pearson

