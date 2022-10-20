Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

Winners announced for world class FAB 2022 Awards!

Federation of Awarding Bodies October 20, 2022
0 Comments
FAB Awards
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

Awarding organisations came together this evening (20th October) at the FAB 2022 Awards in Leicester to celebrate success across the industry. 

The FAB Awards recognises the contributions made by awarding organisations and their employees to education and skills in the UK over the past year.  

Now in its 7th year, the FAB 2022 Awards dinner, sponsored by Creatio, was held at the end of the first day of the FAB Conference.

Commenting on the awards, Tom Bewick, the Federation’s chief executive, said:

“The FAB awards go from strength to strength, with a record number of entrants this year.  

“Congratulations to the winners this year who have all demonstrated excellence and commitment to developing high quality qualifications and innovative and inclusive practice. 

“All entries were of a very high standard and demonstrated the commitment of our members to learners and the sector. I am immensely proud of our industry.”

The Awards were independently judged by Shahida Aslam, Director of Operations at the Helena Kennedy Foundation, Louise Karwowski, Director of Education at Cognassist and Hannah Miller, Founding Director at Sidekick.

The winners are:

  • Awarding organisation of the year, sponsored by Creatio – Gateway Qualifications
  • EPAO of the year, sponsored by RM Results – NCFE
  • Qualification of the year, sponsored by Coelrind – Agored Cymru with Personal and Social Education (PSE) Qualifications
  • Innovation of the year, sponsored by Advanced Secure Technologies – Gateway Qualifications with Enabling Digital Assessment of EDSQ in the Prison Estate
  • Collaboration of the year, sponsored by Peridot Partners – Skills & Education Group with Working to Prevent Labour Exploitation
  • Learner of the year, sponsored by Eintech – Juwairia Junaid
  • Individual of the year, sponsored by Gordon Associates – Mark Child, VTCT
  • Exporter of the year, sponsored by TestReach – Chartered Management Institute (CMI)
  • Awarding organisation of the year for delivering real impact on equity, diversity and inclusion, sponsored by PSI Services – Pearson
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Work and leadership, Skills and apprenticeships, Featured voices
Published in: Education, Work and leadership, Skills and apprenticeships, Featured voices
Topics:
Federation of Awarding Bodies

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .