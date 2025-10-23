Manchester Launches New Health Event Series to Support Global Collaborations

Manchester Health Series of events arrived in Greater Manchester at CityLabs 1.0, showcasing major trends in AI-powered HealthTech and MedTech innovations

The events supported by the Manchester Inward Investment Agency (MIDAS), NIHR National HealthTech Research Centre for Accelerated Surgical Care and ABGI UK, hosted by Bruntwood SciTech

Health stakeholders drawn from academia, industry, and front-line patient care gathered to define the future trajectory of the healthcare sector from emerging startups like ND Axon and Enbodie to larger public sector organisations like the NIHR and Alzheimer’s Society

Powered by global super connectors, Empact Ventures, the events provide facilitated warm introductions before, during and after the event to cultivate new collaborations

The inaugural event of the new Manchester Health Series kicked off at CityLabs 1.0, bringing together local innovators, their peers, and stakeholders from the healthcare and education sectors, and funders from across the UK and internationally.

The goal was to cultivate fresh collaborations within, across, and beyond Greater Manchester, thereby supporting the future of the healthcare sector.

The events are powered by global super connectors Empact Ventures, in partnership with the Manchester Inward Investment Agency (MIDAS), the NIHR National HealthTech Research Centre for Accelerated Surgical Care, ABGI UK, and are being hosted by Bruntwood SciTech.

Bringing together a truly cross-sectoral audience, the event facilitated dynamic interactions among key stakeholders, including distinguished speakers, engaging panellists, innovative company pitchers, prominent exhibitors, and a broad audience from small and large entities in the public and private spheres.

“Greater Manchester is home to a thriving life sciences sector that combines world-class research, advanced infrastructure, and genuine collaboration between academia, industry, and the NHS. Events like the Manchester Health Series are essential in strengthening these connections and attracting new partners to our city region. MIDAS is proud to support this initiative and help showcase why Greater Manchester is the ideal place for health innovators to grow and scale. We’re looking forward to the next events in the series focusing on Companion Diagnostics and Nuclear Medicine,” said Andrea Winders, Head of Inward Investment for Life Sciences and Healthcare at the Manchester Inward Investment Agency (MIDAS).

The event in the series was aligned with the National HealthTech Series, also powered by Empact Ventures, and co-designed with ABGI UK and the NIHR HealthTech Research for Accelerated Surgical Care, who supported the event in Manchester.

“AI algorithms and machine learning are revolutionising home care by supporting predictive care and specific personalised treatments. These technologies can analyse vast amounts of data to predict future health status and deterioration of certain conditions before they become severe. This allows for earlier interventions and care strategies which are tailored to the individual,” said Vee Mapunde, Co-Director, NIHR HealthTech Research Centre for Accelerated Surgical Care.

The event set itself apart by offering more than just networking; the Empact Ventures team delivered carefully curated and pre-matched introductions based on attendees’ registered challenges and needs. This proactive, hands-on approach—spanning the period before, during, and after the event—was specifically designed to help attendees forge tangible new business relationships and explore meaningful collaborations. The team remains included in all the email chains after the events to help both sides move conversions into collaborations.

‘Our partnership with Empact Ventures is a powerful collaboration that enables us to support the next generation of healthcare breakthroughs with innovation funding opportunities’, said Tan Ahmed, Partnerships Manager at ABGI UK

The event also featured other pitchers (including MyelinZ, OnTime Healthcare), exhibitors (including SimpliMedica, Ledidi, Pharma Sentinel, Bailey Fisher, Boardroom Advisors), and panellists (including myDentist UK, Alzheimer’s Society, the NIHR Health Research Centre for Rehabilitation, Plovm, Regulogix, Ffound up, the Digital Health Assurance Company, DSW Ventures, Mercia Ventures, XR Therapeutics and Mantra Media) and facilitators (Elliot for Water).Registration for the next events in the series on 3rd December 2025 (Companion Diagnostics) and 26th March 2026 (Nuclear Medicine) here.

Photography by Nathan Taylor at NT91 Photography