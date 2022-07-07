Applications open for 2022–23 ETF mentor training programme

Applications are now open for the 2022–23 mentor training programme. Delivered by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) with funding by the Department for Education, it features two courses:

Mentoring skills for new mentors is aimed at new mentors and coaches and will give participants the opportunity to experience a variety of mentoring techniques and engage in facilitated action learning sets.

Advanced mentoring for experienced mentors is for those who have experience of mentoring teachers in the FE sector or with qualifications in mentoring. Participants will develop advanced mentoring skills and critically reflect on the contexts in which they work.

Both will commence on 17 October 2022. A maximum of 245 places will be available across the two courses, with applications closing at 12 noon on 30 September. Applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served, basis.

Dr Catherine Manning, ETF’s Deputy Director – Design and Development., said:

“Now entering its third year, this programme has already supported the professional development of nearly 500 mentors across FE and Training, embedding whole-organisation approaches to mentoring and contributing to the pursuit of excellence across our sector.

“An evaluation of the mentoring training courses carried out earlier this year identified benefits for new and experienced mentors alike. New mentors reported that their skills in questioning and supporting colleagues’ emotional resilience had improved. Many also said that training as a mentor had helped their own self-reflection. Experienced mentors said they had gained an Improved understanding of when it is helpful to challenge mentees and how to give and receive feedback and make use of peer observation and assessment.

“And mentees emphasised the value of the mentoring to their professional development, with the questions asked by mentors helping them identify their strengths and weaknesses and leading them to become more confident teachers. Participation also helped provider organisations with staff retention, with some mentees saying that it had been the difference between them remaining in their role and leaving.”

Grants will be provided to participating provider organisations to cover the costs of reducing mentors’ teaching timetables to enable their participation, and of reducing mentees’ teaching timetables so that they are able to meet regularly with their mentor, as well as the administrative costs of a mentoring coordinator/grant lead.

Further details, including guidance on eligibility and how to apply, are available on the Professional development for mentors programmes page of the ETF website.

