Baltic Apprenticeships celebrates 15 years of Tony Hobbs’ remarkable leadership

Baltic Apprenticeships, a leading apprenticeship training provider, is proud to celebrate 15 years of its Managing Director’s remarkable leadership. Tony Hobbs joined Baltic Apprenticeships in 2008 and has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and success, shaping it into the industry leader it is today.

Over the past 15 years, Tony has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, remarkable dedication, and a clear passion for creating apprenticeship opportunities for both career starters and career advancers. In the last five years alone, Tony has helped create opportunities for 5000+ apprentices.

Tony Hobbs, Managing Director of Baltic Apprenticeships, said:

“I am immensely proud to have been a part of Baltic Apprenticeships for the past 15 years, a milestone that fills my heart with joy and gratitude. Reflecting on this incredible journey, I am humbled by the remarkable growth and transformation that we have achieved together as a company.

Together, we are on a mission to make a positive impact on the lives of our apprentices. Our commitment to excellence has enabled us to forge strong partnerships with industry-leading organisations, bridging the gap between education and employment. We have consistently adapted and evolved to meet the ever-changing demands of the digital landscape, ensuring our apprentices are equipped with cutting-edge skills that are highly sought after in the jobs market.

Looking back, I am grateful for the unwavering support of our apprentices, employers, staff, and stakeholders. Their trust and belief in our mission have been pivotal in our growth and success. It is a testament to the collaborative spirit that touches every aspect of Baltic Apprenticeships.

Here’s to the past 15 years, and to an even brighter future ahead.”

Baltic Apprenticeships is a national apprenticeship training provider specialising in developing tech and digital skills, offering apprenticeship opportunities across England in IT, software development, data analysis, and digital marketing.

The company came from humble beginnings and initially operated out of a portacabin in Hartlepool with three employees. Under Tony’s guidance, Baltic Apprenticeships have flourished, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning.

His visionary approach has guided the company through periods of rapid growth, enabling it to expand its offerings, geographical reach, and client base. Today, Baltic Apprenticeships is the largest independent training provider in England and operates from a £1m flagship HQ in the heart of the North East with 200+ employees across the UK.

Despite boasting an impressive 25+ years working in apprenticeship training, Tony’s career began in the armed forces. After suffering an accident during his training, he had to reconsider his career options – and in 1998, he found his true calling.

In 1998, Tony began working as a Trainer for Assa Training and Learning Limited. Driven by his passion for helping people return to work, Tony went from Trainer to Operations Manager to Operations Director within just a few short years. The company was thriving under Tony’s management and at its peak it was estimated at £550m.

By 2008, Tony was ready for his next challenge. In collaboration with the Peart Group, a renowned family-owned business originating in Hartlepool, which now operates on a global scale with businesses in Singapore and Dubai, Tony joined Baltic Training Limited as Managing Director.

With Tony’s innovative leadership and the support and guidance of the Peart Group, Baltic Apprenticeships has substantially grown and developed as a company. Originally offering training in a range of functional skills, by 2010 the company was solely focused on providing tech and digital training and fixing digital skills gaps.

As Baltic Apprenticeships celebrates Tony’s 15th anniversary, the company looks forward to continuing its journey of growth and success under his visionary leadership. His unwavering dedication to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and empowering people to reach their full potential will undoubtedly continue to shape the future of Baltic Apprenticeships.

Brooke Urwin, Chief Operating Officer at Baltic Apprenticeships, said:

“Tony Hobbs is the pillar of Baltic Apprenticeships and his vision, commitment, and passion have made Baltic the business it is today. I can say from personal experience that his commitment to his team and their development is truly life changing.

Tony brings a side to Baltic that is fun and joyous, and above all else, he creates a culture that people want to be a part of. He gives the business a sense of pride and purpose that allows our team to deliver a service far beyond the expected standard to our learners and employers.

We are extremely fortunate to have him as the leader of Baltic Apprenticeships, and we’d like to thank him for the relentless sense of duty he provides on a daily basis.”

