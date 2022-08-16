Business must become ‘Human Rights’ centric

The landscape is changing. Human rights and sustainability have moved to the top of the agenda for businesses across sectors and markets. More and more companies and brands are purpose-driven and recognise their responsibility to respect human rights in every aspect of their operations. Compliance with evolving human rights legislation is an area of increased focus and concern for businesses around the world.

ESCP Business Schools partner in the UK, the British Institute of International & Comparative Law (BIICL), is a highly influential research and policy organisation in this area.

The partnership created between ESCP Business School & BIICL will help directors, managers and others in business gain a clear understanding of the full scope of their responsibilities in complying with and staying ahead of evolving human rights standards.

Starting this autumn, they will offer a series of four short online certificate courses that address some of the key questions which businesses grapple with. These courses offer an informed overview of the issues, the legal and regulatory framework and practical tips for businesses on how to make sure they apply the law within their organisation. Participants will learn from leading experts in the field and from businesses that have experience of integrating human rights into their operations.

Lise Smit, BIICL Senior Research Fellow in Business and Human Rights, is the Academic Co-Director of these new ESCP/BIICL online short courses. She is an internationally leading expert on the topic, having led research for the European Commission that informed the proposed EU directive on corporate sustainability due diligence. Lise speaks about the pressing need for all businesses to ensure compliance and you can view this here.

