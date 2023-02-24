FAB wins Trade Association of the Year 2023

Hundreds of representatives from the U.K.’s trade association bodies gathered in the City of London last night, for the prized Trade Association Forum (TAF) Awards.

The judging panel handed out awards to some of the best trade associations in the country, covering 18 categories.

This year FAB came top of the pile, scooping the prestigious Trade Association of the Year award.

Commenting on the achievement, FAB chief executive, Tom Bewick, said:

“It always feel special to be acknowledged by your peers.

“We are thrilled to have been judged a top performing trade association this year, with the judging panel highlighting our progress in service excellence to members, combined with a strong policy influencing and strategic role in post-16 qualifications and skills.

“We really couldn’t achieve this without the loyal backing of our members. It is the world-class sectors we represent, led by a great Board of Directors who are top leaders in their own fields.

“Finally, I want to thank our amazing executive team. Colleagues in other sectors are often astounded to discover we are only an 8-strong staff team. The dedication and commitment of this group of people makes it an absolute privilege to lead them as CEO.

“The FAB team’s mantra is ‘high-energy, high-trust, high-performance’ — and long may that continue!”

