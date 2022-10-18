Government to establish Economic Advisory Council

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has yesterday (Monday 17 October) announced that the government will convene an expert panel of respected economists as part of a new Economic Advisory Council, as committed to by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The Council will act as a consultative forum for the government to be advised on UK and international economies and financial markets. The Council will consist of leading and respected economists and will be attended by the Chancellor and the Treasury’s Chief Economic Adviser.

The first Council members were announced yesterday, with further members to be added in due course. All members will be attending in an independent capacity, and have been chosen for their personal knowledge and expertise, as relevant to advising the government on the UK economy

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said:

“I look forward to working with such an esteemed group of economic experts, whose advice will be invaluable.

“In a period of global economic challenge and volatility, exacerbated by Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, prioritising UK economic stability is vital and will underpin long-term growth.”

Care will be taken to ensure Council members are not privy to any material non- public information, or market sensitive information.

Initial list of Council members

Rupert Harrison, BlackRock

Gertjan Vlieghe, Element Capital

Sushil Wadhwani, PGIM Wadhwani

Karen Ward, J. P. Morgan Asset Management

Read the terms of reference for the government’s new Economic Advisory Council.

Published in