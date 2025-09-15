Hamdi is using the power of education to make a difference to society

Growing up in a region of Sudan with limited healthcare and educational resources, Dr Hamdi Abdalrhman developed a deep understanding of the transformative power of education.

Encouraged by his mother, he became the first member of his family, village and the rural community to qualify as a doctor.

After achieving a medical degree, Hamdi managed an emergency room at Khartoum ENT Hospital and practised clinical medicine and surgery across five hospitals in different states of Sudan. Working in these roles, he identified healthcare management skills that could be improved.

Since arriving in Wales, he has enhanced his management and English language skills by taking courses in Essential Management and Leadership Skills and Project Management at Cardiff University, which he says have been “life-changing”.

“The impact of these courses has been profound,” said Hamdi. “By integrating my medical expertise with newly acquired leadership and management skills, I have improved teamwork and productivity within my organisation. I enjoy working here in Wales and interacting with patients and colleagues.”

In recognition of his learning journey, Hamdi has won the Shared Futures Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on September 18. He is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales, which runs from September 15-21, the awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. The awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Hamdi currently works at the University Hospital of Wales Short Stay Surgical Unit in Cardiff and hopes to requalify to practise as a doctor in the UK next year.

His life journey has not been without its challenges, including the loss of his younger sister in the Sudan civil war.

“These adversities have only strengthened my resolve,” he stressed. “Education has not only saved my life but fuelled my commitment to lifelong learning as a means of creating change in people’s lives.

“By combining my medical expertise with advanced business and leadership skills, I aim to improve healthcare delivery systems on a large scale. My ultimate goal is to become an orthopaedic surgeon and a global surgery leader.

“Age, background or circumstances should never be barriers to learning. Lifelong learning is an infinite journey that enriches both personal growth and professional opportunities.”

Award nominator, Jemma Cox, a Cardiff University Lifelong Learning tutor, said:

“Hamdi’s story demonstrates the transformative power of education and the importance of making learning opportunities available to everyone.

“His passion for learning, commitment and enthusiasm has shone through, despite some challenging personal circumstances. We are sure he will continue to shine in his future career and we hope his story inspires others to return to the classroom.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:

“Adult Learners’ Week is a chance to celebrate the achievements of learners and to inspire people to discover how learning can positively change their lives.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to take a change of direction and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. The Inspire! Adult Learning Awards stories show just how much can be achieved when people are supported to overcome barriers and return to learning.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added:

“Learning is a lifelong journey that enriches every part of who we are. Whether we’re picking up a new skill for our career, our health, or just for the sheer joy of it, each step we take in learning boosts our confidence and sense of purpose.

“In a rapidly evolving world, it’s vital to support and celebrate the adults in Wales who embrace learning at various stages of life. Their commitment to developing new skills not only transforms their own lives but also helps build a more resilient and adaptable future for our communities.”

Picture caption:

Dr Hamdi Abdalrhman.