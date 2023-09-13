HOUSING CRISIS EXACERBATING TEACHER RECRUITMENT PROBLEMS

Prioritised access to affordable housing for all key workers, including teachers, is urgently needed to help address the recruitment and retention crisis in education.

The NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union has today called for improvements in the supply of housing in all areas to be reserved for key workers.

NASUWT research published earlier this year of teachers aged 30 and under found that 71% said housing costs were making them consider whether they will stay in teaching long term. One in five young teachers reported living at home with their parents.

More than four in ten teachers (42%) said housing costs have influenced where they have applied for a teaching post and almost three quarters (72%) don’t believe there is sufficient affordable housing for teachers where they live.

Of those who wish to buy more than half (57%) do not think this will be achievable on a teachers’ salary.

The NASUWT has today moved a motion at TUC Congress in Liverpool on affordable housing for key workers.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said:

“For the past decade the Government have failed to address the shortage of affordable housing and this has been made worse by huge real-term cuts to teachers’ pay.

“The lack of affordable homes to buy and rent is having significant negative effects on schools’ ability to attract and retain teachers.

“We are calling on the Government to prioritise teachers’ access to affordable housing and to extend discount schemes for rental and first-time buyers.”

Rosemary Carabine, NASUWT National President, who moved the motion, said:

“Rapidly rising property prices, the rises in mortgage interest rates caused by the Kamikwasi budget last year, and escalating rental costs have rendered housing unaffordable for many teachers.

“The lack of affordable housing options deters potential candidates from even considering applying to teach or work in some areas, only adding to the recruitment and retention crisis.”

