ISS inaugurates Future of Work Innovation Lab in Porto

On 11 September 2023, ISS officially inaugurated its new Future of Work Innovation Lab in the Portuguese city of Porto. With the opening of this unique, fully dedicated software development centre, ISS takes another step towards becoming the technology leader in the Facility Management industry.

Office buildings around the world are increasingly equipped with technology, such as sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, to support a more productive and seamless workday for employees. As one of the leading players in integrated facility management, ISS has long been developing digital solutions for the global workplace to cater to the growing demand from customers seeking to reap the benefits of workplace technology.

Now, ISS is strengthening these efforts through the inauguration of its Future of Work Innovation Lab, called “The Place”, in Porto. Currently, 43 dedicated technology and software specialists are already working in Porto, and ISS expects to increase this number to 65 employees by the end of the year.

“By consolidating the development and exploration of workplace technology in one location, we are taking a significant step towards becoming a technology leader in our industry. We intend to use the Future of Work Innovation Lab to develop solutions that will enhance the workplace experience of the future – in close collaboration with our customers and partners,” says Markus Sontheimer, Group Chief Information & Digital Officer.

The new lab in Porto is fostering a data-driven culture within ISS as it is fully equipped with IoT sensors that capture a wide range of metrics, such as employee movement, temperature, and humidity.

“We will use our location in Porto as a test office for new technology and assess how it would influence future office designs. Understanding and managing comfort metrics, such as air quality, is crucial because they have an impact on people and energy consumption. By leveraging our own smart tech ecosystem, we can provide our customers with a 360-degree view of their buildings and how this impacts employee well-being. By doing so, we can showcase the benefits that technology has on people, workplaces, and the planet,” says Stella Alamil, Managing Director, ISS Tech Centre Porto.

The purpose of the Porto innovation lab is to develop differentiating high-quality and scalable digital solutions for both the ISS enterprise and customers worldwide. It was officially inaugurated at a ceremony on 11 September. Markus Sontheimer, Stella Alamil, and Celia Liu, ISS Regional CEO for Central & South Europe, performed the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

