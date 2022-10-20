Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Jane’s ‘glowing’ reputation recognised at national awards

FE News Editor October 20, 2022
Borders College Beauty Therapy  Lecturer Jane Gray has spoken of her delight at being announced as a finalist at the Scottish Women’s Awards 22.

Jane’s business GLOW&be has been a real success since its conception back in November 2019 and was formally launched on 22nd February 2020. Shortlisted in the Business Women of the Year category at the prestigious awards has made the hard work worthwhile.

Commenting on her award nomination, Jane said:

“I’m delighted to have been announced as a finalist at the Scottish Women’s Awards. I’ve always been interested in products related to skincare and cosmetics and came up with the idea of setting up my own business formulating products after seeing first-hand the problems faced by my clients. 

“A lot of hard work and research has gone into this in the three years prior to starting in 2019 and I’m continuing to develop new ideas as Glow&be evolves. It would be great to get a good result at the upcoming awards ceremony.”

Specialising in products such as organic lip balms, cleansing balm, and many more products, Jane developed her skincare and cosmetics ideas through a mixture of research and development, as well as her vast experience within the industry.

Jane started with three lip balms and has grown the range to sixteen products, having recently added more products to the collection.

Jane splits her time between the College, Glow&be and her beauty salon GLOW&be Beauty.   A popular member of staff, she has worked as a Beauty Therapy lecturer since 1996 and continues to pass on her wealth of knowledge to the students.

The Scottish Women’s Awards 2022 recognise and celebrate Scottish female talent. They provide women power-houses and organisations with influential and hardworking women making a change in industries across Scotland a platform to be appreciated. Finalists have been shortlisted based on public nominations.

The awards will be held in Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel on Thursday 27th October 2022 and are set to be a great night. They will highlight the achievements of women in many roles across sectors of industry. These include business, sport, technology, management and charity.

