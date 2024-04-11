Japan’s digital nomad visa: The essentials you need to know

There are currently more than 40 million digital nomads around the world and according to recent findings, this number is set to rise to one billion by 2035. Due to this interest, many countries have introduced their own digital nomad visas and programmes.

Following the news of Japan’s long-awaited digital nomad visa, experts at Japan Rail Pass revealed what you need to know, if Japan’s your destination of choice!

Who is eligible for Japan’s digital nomad visa?

Despite its popularity on social media and online, Japan’s new digital nomad visa comes with strict entry requirements. To be eligible, you are required to be earning an annual income of at least 10 million yen (£53,000). Only business owners, freelancers and remote workers for companies that are registered outside of Japan are eligible to get the visa.

Applicants also must be from countries that offer visa-free entries and have a tax treaty with Japan to ensure they’re not being taxed twice. You can check if your country is eligible for the visa by visiting Japan’s Ministry of Finance website and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan website. Otherwise, contact a professional tax consultant to make sure you have all the relevant information.

Am I allowed to bring someone with me?

Japan allows you to bring your spouse and children to stay with you for the duration of your visa. However, you are all required to have private insurance. While you can bring your spouse and children under your visa, they won’t receive a residence card or a certificate for their stay in the country.

How long is the duration of the visa and when can I reapply?

The duration of Japan’s digital nomad visa is six months. You won’t be allowed to reapply for it right after it expires, though. In order to apply again, you will have to leave the country for six months.

What documents are required for the application process?

Applying for Japan’s digital nomad visa will require you to provide:

A passport, which is valid for at least the next six months and has a minimum of two blank pages.

A passport-size photo that was taken throughout the last six months.

Proof of health insurance that will cover you and any family members you bring for the duration of your visa.

Any income statements that show you are earning at least £53,000 per year.

Remote work evidence, such as an employer letter, client invoices or an employer contract.

Haroun Khan at Japan Rail Pass provides insight on the benefits of Japan’s digital nomad visa:

“Japan’s newly introduced digital nomad visa provides remote workers with the perfect chance to explore the country and everything it has to offer. While certain details, like the cost of the visa, are yet to be finalised, the visa is set to be very sought after and we’ve already noticed an overwhelmingly positive response on social media. Though we may be biased, Japan offers a truly unique backdrop for both remote work and travel. We believe this is an opportunity not to be missed.”