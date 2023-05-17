Less than one in five (15%) Brits believe AI will take their job RingCentral finds

RingCentral, a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact centre solutions, today shares research exposing the views of UK workers on one of the most revolutionary technologies of a generation: Artificial Intelligence (AI). The data comes as CFOs predict ‘significant growth’ in AI spend according to Deloitte.

Key highlights include:

More than a quarter (26%) of workers think AI will make their job easier and better, while only 15% are nervous that the technology will take their job

Over a third (35%) of workers believe AI and technological advances will have a positive impact on the workforce. However, this increases to half (49%) of those aged 21-34 years old

More than a fifth (22%) of workers are excited about using AI in the workplace, with 28% believing it will free up their time

Valuable capabilities of AI cited by workers include virtual assistance (28%), note-taking and transcription (22%) and knowledge management (21%)

Worker optimism for AI on the rise

As our research shows, a quarter (24%) of business decision makers say AI is already being used in their industry, many British workers are optimistic, with one in three (33%) believing it will be an even more important technology this year and more than a fifth (22%) excited about using AI in the workplace. RingCentral’s data shows that many Brits can picture how AI might help them at work, with more than a quarter (26%) saying AI will make their job easier and better, and less than one in five (15%) nervous that it will take their job.

When looking to the future, 36% of workers believe within the next 20 years, workers will collaborate in virtual workplaces, possibly a signal for working in VR or a metaverse-style environment. As attitudes towards AI shift and become more positive, RingCentral urges business leaders to take advantage of this optimism and consider how they implement this technology to unlock value, efficiencies, and productivity.

Young workers are ready for AI

While over a third (35%) of British workers believe AI and technological advances will have a positive impact on the workforce, this increases to half (49%) of those aged 21-34 years old. As the demographic of workplaces shifts and those generations who have grown up with technology enter more senior roles, RingCentral believes there’s a huge opportunity for businesses to put in place the AI technologies that Gen Z and Millennials will come to expect as standard in the future.

AI boosting creativity and giving back time

When using AI to support work, more than a third (36%) of workers feel good about the quality of the work produced by AI and are most excited for the technology to free up their time (28%). In addition, just under a quarter (23%) believe they could learn new skills with AI in the workplace and 18% believe AI will allow them to be more creative.

To achieve these benefits, workers say that the most valuable AI capabilities in the workplace would be virtual assistance (28%), note-taking and transcription (22%) and knowledge management (21%).

Steve Rafferty, VP International, RingCentral comments:

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a game-changer that has the potential to fundamentally transform the workplace. With over a third of workers believing AI and technological advances will have a positive impact on the workforce, business leaders should seize the opportunity to invest in cutting-edge technology that will not only help workers but also unlock even greater value from the workforce.

There is so much that AI can support when it comes to productivity, and business leaders are being given the green light from employees to implement the technology and tools that will maximise output and retain a competitive advantage against a gloomy economic forecast.”

Research methodology

Ipsos surveyed 1,000 U.K. residents aged 21-65.

All respondents are currently full-time workers (defined as working full-time, having 2 part-time jobs, or being full-time self-employed).

Surveys were conducted in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, and Germany from 19/01/23 to 31/01/23.

Statistical margins of error are not applicable to online non-probability polls. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error and measurement error. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for all respondents. Ipsos calculates a design effect (DEFF) for each study based on the variation of the weights, following the formula of Kish (1965). This study had a credibility interval adjusted for design effect of the following (n=1,002, DEFF=1.5, adjusted Confidence Interval=+/-5.3 percentage points).

Published in