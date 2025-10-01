Managers Ill-Prepared to Talk About Endometriosis and Menstrual health, Survey Suggests

Few HR professionals think that managers in their organisation have the right training and resources to provide support around endometriosis and other menstrual health topics. And many, particularly those at larger organisations, worry that not all managers are approachable about health matters in general.

This is according to a study by the charity Endometriosis UK and HR software provider Ciphr, which also finds that many employers do not provide free period products at work and have inflexible uniform rules.

‘Breaking the stigma: what HR teams need to know about endometriosis and menstrual health’, is based on a survey of 121 HR professionals and leaders carried out during summer 2025. Respondents were asked about a range of topics including endometriosis – a disease impacting 1 in 10 women and those assigned female at birth from puberty to menopause.

The report includes ‘talking points’, a range of practical suggestions of ways employers can help empower managers to create a supportive environment for those with endometriosis, and ensure their organisation approaches menstrual health with the same care and attention as any other health issue.

Endometriosis UK runs an Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme, through which employers commit to enabling employees with endometriosis to thrive at work, and Ciphr is one of more than 150 employers which has signed up to the scheme.

Key findings from their joint report include:

UK employers are significantly less likely to have menstrual health policies (11%) than mental health (57%) or peri/menopause policies (48%) – although the flexible working practices offered by the vast majority (89%) should provide some support for those with endometriosis

Relatively few (21%) employers record information about how many of their employee have a diagnosed or suspected menstrual health conditions, like endometriosis

Just 16% of HR professionals thought that line managers in their organisation had the right training and resources to effectively support people around menstrual health issues. That figure drops to 13% for endometriosis

29% said that free period products are not supplied in their workplace, with an additional 3% replying ‘don’t know’ – with Endometriosis UK suggesting that doing so is increasingly seen as the norm

Among respondents at an employer where uniforms are worn, just 18% said that all employees are asked if they require any adjustments to their uniform – something that could be very important for those with endometriosis, who may experience heavy periods or bloating during their menstrual cycle, which can change their body shape by the equivalent of up to two dress sizes

To coincide with the launch of the report, Endometriosis UK and Ciphr are encouraging employees, volunteers and supporters to share their experience of #EndometriosisAtWork on social media, if they feel comfortable doing so. Three such stories are shared in the report, including two from employees of Endometriosis Friendly Employers.

Julie Burns, Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme manager at Endometriosis UK, says:

“We know that there are many HR professionals already putting in place the right measures to enable those with endometriosis to feel valued, be productive and contribute to their organisation’s success – but as a charity we also hear stories of women and those assigned female at birth treated unfairly or without sympathy, forced to change careers or abandon their ambitions, because of the disease.

“We hope HR professionals recognise that providing support to the estimated 1.5m in the UK with endometriosis is in their interests. Doing so will not only enable that community to achieve their potential, but it sends a message to your wider team that they are valued and can expect support and reasonable adjustments.”

Claire Hawes, chief people and operations officer at Ciphr, says that employers should be troubled by many of the report’s findings. She comments:

“It’s concerning that these results reveal such a wide gap in organisational awareness and readiness to support employees living with endometriosis and other menstrual health conditions. When managers are perceived as unapproachable or ill-equipped to respond with empathy and understanding, organisations risk sidelining the needs of a significant part of their workforce.

“HR teams have a vital role to play in changing this. Managers must be empowered to support their people holistically; not just in terms of performance and KPIs, but in their health and wellbeing too. That means investing in training, implementing flexible policies, signposting resources, and fostering open, compassionate conversations about health.”

Ann Allcock, head of diversity at Ciphr eLearning, says:

“This important research shines a light on the reality of workplace challenges experienced by employees with endometriosis or other menstrual health issues. As with other sex- or gender-based topics or conditions that have long been considered ‘personal’, lack of awareness, embarrassment and/or indifference are still the norm in many workplaces, resulting in inequity and wasted talent. But the individual and organisational impacts can’t be ignored, and employers must ensure that their policies, training and culture will enable, rather than frustrate, manager actions to support those affected.”

Sanchia Alasia is a trustee of Endometriosis UK, and a senior HR professional who was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2010 after 15 years of symptoms. She comments:

“My personal and professional experience shows me that a little bit of flexibility can go a really long way. Those with endometriosis need to know that if they have a flare-up or need to attend a medical appointment, that they can tell a manager and be believed and understood, rather than judged. That flexibility needs to be there both in the culture of an organisation, but also in the policies that line managers turn to. Ultimately, line managers need clarity, and all sorts of employees may need that flexibility at some time or another, regardless of whether they have endometriosis, another medical condition, or other particular circumstances impacting them.”