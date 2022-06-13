New Brixton community partnership to promote workplace resilience for young people 

PUSH Mind and Body, a leading wellbeing and mental health training company which seeks to make work better, has joined forces with Brixton Finishing School to support a work-focused community training programme for young people.

The ADcademy programme, run by Brixton Finishing School, aims to help under-represented 18 to 25-year-olds by upskilling, inspiring, and helping participants grow their professional networks.

Launched in 2021, over 1,000 students have participated in the initiative to date. It includes ADcelerate – Get Hired, a two-week intensive programme that provides employment opportunities to its alumni, preparing individuals for life in the workplace through a series of employability-focused workshops and masterclasses. PUSH will initially provide support on this programme from June, hosting wellbeing workshops for participating students.

The new partnership with Brixton Finishing School is part of PUSH’s pledge to ‘Make Work Better’ for three million people over the next three years focusing on corporate organisations, communities and individuals. The PUSH Futures initiative aims proactively safeguard young people’s mental health by equipping them with the tools required to manage life in the workplace including how to best articulate their well-being needs to their employer.

PUSH Founder Cate Murden said:

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Brixton Finishing School supporting its ADcademy programme, a fantastic initiative that’s making an immensely positive impact on young people within the community. PUSH’s expertise in promoting positive mental health and wellbeing and building resilience within the workplace will bring further value to what is already an exceptional programme.

“This partnership also contributes to our pledge to Make Work Better for three million people over the next three years. As part of PUSH Futures, a pioneering programme that invests in the next generation, we are passionate about proactively addressing the stigma around mental health within the workplace and ensuring that employees can communicate their needs effectively and openly.”

Jennie Dean, Outreach Director and Wellbeing Lead at Brixton Finishing School said:

“We are excited to have PUSH and its highly experienced and well-regarded team onboard as a key partner for our ADcademyprogramme. PUSH’s people are industry experts in helping both organisations and individuals to develop workplace resilience, and their input will benefit our stakeholders by further enhancing the quality of our training initiatives.”

