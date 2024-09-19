Liverpool college secures £100,000 investment to support green skills

The City of Liverpool College has secured a £100,000 investment for new training facilities through the Test and Learn Retrofit Skills Programme. The programme, funded by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, is being delivered by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority in collaboration with the North West Net Zero Hub.

The funding boost marks a major milestone for the college, contributing to the government’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. It also makes the college a leading provider in the City Region offering this level of training.

The cutting-edge facilities, which will be launched in autumn 2024, will allow the college to deliver a Heat Pump Centre of Excellence for the City Region, providing unparalleled training opportunities for individuals looking to gain expertise in this rapidly growing field.

It will allow the college to embed training into full-time plumbing, gas, and engineering courses, as well as develop new apprenticeship programs.

One of the new apprenticeship programmes launched is a Low Carbon Heating Technician. Delivered in the Industry and Innovation Centre at the college’s Vauxhall Road Campus, the course will provide vital skills in heat pumps, solar voltaic systems, and district heat networks.

Industry partnerships with leading businesses in the sector, such as Vaillant Group, will allow learners to develop skills on the most advanced technologies.

Elaine Bowker, Principal at The City of Liverpool College, said:

“We are hugely grateful to LCRCA to have secured this investment.

“The training programmes we will be able to provide are truly second to none in the region. With the UK desperately needing a more green skilled workforce, the funding will allow us to offer cutting-edge training in the latest green technologies, while expanding our apprenticeship programs.

“We are excited to work towards addressing the green skills shortage and supporting the UK government’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.”

Marissa Looby, Home Energy Lead for the North West Net Zero Hub, said: “We’ve worked with colleges across the North West region to pilot programmes that provide new equipment and training methods to support learners getting the skills they need to decarbonise our homes. The City of Liverpool College now has new Heat Pump equipment that can train people to design, install and maintain this technology. It is these type of skills that we need in the construction sector at a large scale to meet our net zero targets.”

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said:

“The City of Liverpool College’s new green skills programme is a fantastic step forward for our region. By helping to equip local people with the knowledge and expertise to work in emerging green technologies, we’re tackling the climate crisis head-on and creating new opportunities for residents.

“It’s exactly the kind of initiative that ensures our region is ready to lead the race to net zero and take full advantage of the jobs and industries of the future. This investment is proof that by working together, we can build a cleaner, greener, and fairer future for everyone.”

The centre will operate as a regional training centre for Vaillant accredited providers, as well as providing the training facilities for the college’s full time learners and apprentices. Through the investment, Vaillant are supporting the college with the latest innovations in heat pump technologies across ground source, air source, hybrid and split source heat pumps.

Henrik Juhl Hansen, Managing Director of Vaillant UK & Ireland, said:

“We are delighted to be supporting The City of Liverpool College as it builds its capabilities to deliver green skills using the latest technologies.

“This investment allows us to expand Vaillant’s presence in the Liverpool City Region with a local training centre that will contribute significantly to achieving net zero targets. We are fully committed to increasing the uptake of heat pumps and helping the region to achieve its decarbonisation targets. Supporting the college to deliver this essential training will help increase the amount of heat pump installers that are so desperately needed across the country in order to decarbonise heating in the UK.”

In addition to the new apprenticeship program, The City of Liverpool College has also secured funding to deliver Skills Bootcamps from November, providing short, sharp training programs for individuals looking to re-skill in green energy technologies.

These bootcamps will give existing plumbers and gas engineers the knowledge and qualifications to install new heat pumps, helping to upskill local employers.

With the new training facilities set to be fully installed by the end of September, The City of Liverpool College is excited to position itself as a leader in green skills training in the region.

The college has a long-standing commitment to promoting Green Skills and sustainability, having previously secured £4.5 million in funding from the Local Skills Improvement Fund for projects related to solar installation and hydrogen technology.