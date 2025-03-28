Quantum Training & NOCN: New Regulated Ofqual Qualifications for Renewables Pathway

We are excited to announce that our Level 2 Award and Level 2 Certificate in ‘Fundamental Principles of Renewable Technologies and Sustainable Energy’ have been officially regulated by Ofqual. This important milestone not only validates the high standard of the qualifications but also reflects our commitment to addressing the growing skills gap in the renewable energy sector. Designed to equip learners with the practical, theoretical and essential employability skills needed, the qualifications support the UK’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

As the government works towards its Net Zero targets, the need for skilled professionals who can install, maintain, and manage renewable energy systems has never been more urgent, and this Level 2 course will enable a clear pathway for current young learners to enter the renewables industry.

About the Level 2 Qualification

In collaboration with our trusted manufacturer partners, namely Daikin UK, Quantum have developed the Level 2 course to meet the growing demand for new entrants in the renewable energy installer sector. This qualification distinguishes itself due to being a balance of practical, hands-on learning and solid theoretical knowledge, equipping learners with the essential foundations for continued development in the field, along with essential soft skills crucial for employability.

Whether they are looking to enter the workforce, upskill, or move towards more advanced qualifications, this Level 2 is designed to serve as a stepping stone into the renewable energy sector.

To ensure a competent workforce that is capable of meeting industry demands, it is crucial that engineers are taught about renewable energy systems progressively and early on in their courses/ programs of study.

Course Content Overview

Both the Level 2 Award and Level 2 Certificate provide learners with a blend of theoretical understanding and practical skills in Air source heat pumps, solar thermal energy systems and solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, electrical vehicle (EV) charging, battery storage solutions.

Mandatory Units:

Fossil Fuels: This unit explores the history and impact of fossil fuel usage on the environment and its connection to the global push for renewable energy.

Global Warming: This unit delves into the science of climate change and its broader implications for the world.

Net Zero and Climate Action: Learners will explore strategies for achieving carbon neutrality and understanding the role of renewable technologies in mitigating climate change.

Optional Units:

Learners will be able to choose between different renewable technologies that stand as specialised units covering fundamental principles and system design of the below technologies:

Air Source Heat Pumps

Solar Thermal

Solar PV, EV, Battery Storage Solutions:

Providing a comprehensive understanding of renewable energy systems, these practical units equip learners with the knowledge and skills needed to design, install, and maintain sustainable technologies, while also developing essential customer interaction skills vital for career progression.

Practical Learning Opportunities

Quantum places a strong emphasis on practical learning. Our experience demonstrates that the most successful strategy for learners is through hands-on experience. Our state-of-the-art training facilities feature custom-built bays and demonstration units where learners can engage directly with the technologies they will be working with in the field. This Level 2 qualification works hand in hand with our facilities, or any practical facilities that have been installed in Net Zero/ Green Construction training centres around the country as well as for the international market, to enable the trajectory to Net Zero by equipping a future-ready competent workforce.

This practical approach helps ensure that learners gain the experience and confidence needed to succeed in real-world environments, providing them with a competitive edge as they enter the workforce. In the words of a current Level 2 plumbing student:

“I’m a more hands-on person and the ability to be able to work on systems which involve sustainability, new technology, was amazing. I will learn more when I’m doing something. With the knowledge I’ve gained from Quantum’s course, I can move into sustainability and renewable sources of technology. Many plumbers nowadays only know the old stuff that isn’t renewable. I get to stand out now.”

Who Can Take These Qualifications?

These qualifications are particularly suited as a ‘bolt on’ to existing full time study programs in the building services sector at further education colleges, as part of additionality and/or enrichment around ‘green’ construction.

However, it is also accessible to anyone with an interest in renewable energy, regardless of background or prior experience. Whether you’re looking to break into the green energy sector, upskill as a professional, or simply develop knowledge in renewable technologies, this course is for you.

In summary, these Level 2 qualifications have no prerequisites, making them accessible and suitable for:

Educational Providers: Colleges and training organisations looking to incorporate a green skills curriculum into their programs.

New Entrants to the Sector: Individuals eager to start a career in renewable energy or those wanting to shift to a more sustainable field.

Reskilling Tradespeople: Professionals such as electricians, plumbers, and heating engineers looking to transition into green technologies at a foundational level before advancing into the industry.

Employers and Businesses: Companies who wish to train their teams in renewable energy skills and meet the growing demand for low-carbon solutions.

This course offers a flexible, inclusive pathway for anyone who is motivated to be part of the green transition and the renewable energy industry.

Supporting Industry Needs and Future Careers

The UK must rapidly expand its skilled workforce to meet Net Zero targets. By 2050, 150,000 heat pump installers will be needed, along with a growing demand for solar and other renewable energy specialists. With the government aiming for a 78% reduction in carbon emissions by 2037, urgent action is required. The challenge is not just identifying what needs to be done, but how to achieve it.

This Level 2 qualification is part of the solution. Unlike short courses that upskill existing tradespeople, it is designed for new entrants, ensuring a steady pipeline of talent at the foundation level. Without attracting and training new workers, the UK will struggle to meet workforce demands.

Industry leaders are already calling for action. The Heat Pump Association (HPA) estimates that around 50,000 installers will be needed by 2030, while Daikin UK emphasizes that 80% of UK homeowners must adopt heat pump technology by 2035. Additionally, National Grid estimates that 400,000 new energy sector workers will be required over the next 30 years. With the Future Homes Standard now mandating a 75-80% reduction in carbon emissions for new homes, low-carbon technologies like heat pumps and solar PV are becoming the new industry standard.

This qualification is crucial in closing the green skills gap, equipping a new generation of professionals to drive the UK’s transition to a sustainable future.