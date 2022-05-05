Capital.com announces new scholarship fund for aspiring financial journalists

Retail investment fintech affirms commitment to financial education with sponsorship of City, University of London’s MA programme

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, 5 May 2022 – Capital.com (@CapitalcomUK), the high-growth global trading and investing platform, has today announced it is partnering with City, University of London (City University), to fund a full scholarship for the MA in Financial Journalism course. The scholarship covers the course fees of £10,820 and is available to one UK student for the 2022/23 academic year.

City University’s MA in Financial Journalism provides specialised training in how to cover the world of business and finance and is the only programme of its kind in the United Kingdom. Graduates have gone on to work at some of the most prestigious news organisations in the world, including the Financial Times, Bloomberg, Reuters and CNN.

Kypros Zoumidou, Managing Director, UK, Capital.com, said:

“More and more people are trading and investing for themselves, at home, online. As a result, self-directed investors are increasingly reliant on good, impartial and well-researched financial news and analysis to help them grow their understanding of financial markets and invest with confidence. As an organisation that prioritises financial education and learning, we are proud to partner with City University to support good journalism and help more individuals achieve their goals.”

“With the goal of improving clients’ trading performance through education, we offer our clients a convenient educational app that they can use on the go. Investmate is an all-in-one app designed to help people learn how to trade and better understand financial markets. We’ve designed a rich and free toolkit that includes varied learning materials, 30+ courses include short lessons that take as little as 3 minutes to complete,” added Zoumidou.

Paul Solman, pathway director of the MA Financial Journalism, said:

“Training journalists to cover finance, business and economics has never been more important and we’re delighted that Capital.com has chosen to work with us on the MA Financial Journalism programme. City is committed to encouraging applications from the widest possible range of backgrounds and scholarship funding plays a key role.”

Applications for the Capital.com scholarship are open now and must be submitted by 1 June 2022. Candidates will interview and will need to be able to demonstrate financial need and a commitment to financial journalism.

Published in