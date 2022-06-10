SCHOOLS MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR TACKLING ABUSE OF LGBTI TEACHERS

LGBTI teachers have reported shocking levels of discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity to the NASUWT- The Teachers’ Union.

Six in ten (59%) of LGBTI members taking part in the NASUWT’s snapshot survey said they have personally experienced homophobia, biphobia, transphobia or related forms of discrimination in their workplace.

These LGBTI teachers have experienced discrimination in their schools/colleges from: pupils (68%); teachers or other staff (49%); parents (25%); and/or the school leadership (25%).

Members will discuss how to challenge such discrimination, bullying and harassment at the NASUWT’s LGBTI Teachers’ Consultation Conference in Birmingham today (Saturday 11 June). The theme of the conference will be “A Better Deal for LGBTI Teachers”.

The NASUWT’s LGBTI Equality Survey also revealed that:

68% of respondents had witnessed homophobia, 20% had witnessed biphobia and 45% had witnessed transphobia in their workplace.

76% do not think their schools/colleges are doing enough to promote LGBTI equality.

26% said there are no mechanisms or processes for reporting LGBTI harassment or discrimination in their workplace.

29% are not confident that an incident of LGBTI discrimination, bullying or harassment reported to their employer would be taken seriously and investigated appropriately.

NASUWT General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach said:

“School and college employers who are failing in their statutory duty to protect LGBTI teachers from discrimination, harassment and victimisation at work are breaking the law and they must be held to account.

“There must be a zero-tolerance approach to homophobia, biphobia and transphobia so that our schools and colleges are safe and secure places where teachers can teach and pupils can learn free from the threat of prejudice, abuse and violence.

“We need to see every school and college employer putting in place effective systems for reporting and dealing with cases of homophobic, biphobic and transphobic discrimination, bullying and harassment.

“It’s high time the Government takes seriously the realities facing too many of our teachers and takes steps to ensure that LGBTI staff are included and respected at work.

“Providing pupils with an LGBTI-inclusive curriculum must also be an integral part of efforts to tackle the problem of prejudice and abuse in schools.”

