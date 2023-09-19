SERC Business Excellence and Entrepreneur Awards

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) recognised the support the College and students receive from local businesses and individuals, with fourteen Business Excellence and Entrepreneur Club Awards at the College’s Annual Graduation Ceremony, hosted in the Belfast Waterfront Hall recently.

SERC’s Business Excellence Awards recognise and reward employers’ commitment to supporting the education and training process at the College, and the continuous investment in skills development of their own staff.

Business Excellence Awards were presented by SERC alumnus and television presenter of CBeebies, Gyasi Sheppy.

Commitment to Training – Irwin M&E presented to Alan Pedlow and Robin Higgins, Irwin M&E

Higher Level Apprenticeship Employer of the Year – Diageo presented to Liz Dunlop, Diageo

Higher Level Apprenticeship Employer of the Year – Linamar presented to Liam Berkley, Linamar

Commitment to Inspiring and Enriching SERC’s Entrepreneurs’ Club -presented to Ross Hompstead, ASOS

Commitment to Inspiring and Enriching SERC’s Entrepreneurs’ Club -presented to Clare Cannon and Andrew Spiller, Behind the Stable Door

Commitment to Inspiring and Enriching SERC’s Entrepreneurs’ Club -presented to Stephen McNally, Deloitte

Commitment to Inspiring and Enriching SERC’s Entrepreneurs’ Club -presented to Colin Jess, Social Enterprise Northern Ireland

Commitment to Inspiring and Enriching SERC’s Entrepreneurs’ Club -presented to Matthew Gillespie, Thunder Action Sports

Commitment to Inspiring and Enriching SERC’s Entrepreneurs’ Club presented to Ed Hanna, Utopian Digital

The Entrepreneur Club Awards recognise the help the College receives from leaders in the field of enterprise and business, and the individuals who have supported SERC students in entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneur Club Awards were presented by John Nugent, Chair of the Governing Body:

Entrepreneur in Residence – Professor Terence Brannigan OBE

Supporting Students in Entrepreneurship – Lizzie Buick

Supporting Students in Entrepreneurship – Kim Godsman

Supporting Students in Entrepreneurship – Katie Matthews-Furphy

Supporting Students in Entrepreneurship – Pete Snodden

