Talented Engineers Secure Prestigious Business School Scholarships  

Six outstanding engineers from across the UK have been awarded highly sought-after scholarships to help them level up their business skills.

The group are the latest to be awarded Sainsbury Engineering Management Fellows scholarships, helping them take the next step from technical expertise to business leadership.

The new Fellows have each secured funding of up to £50,000 from business education charity Engineers and Scientists in Business Fellowship (ESBF). The award assists them to undertake an MBA at the world’s leading business schools and join a community of engineers and scientists who have gone on to lead major organisations, launch successful businesses and drive innovation across a wide range of sectors.

The scholarships are designed to equip talented engineers with the commercial, strategic and leadership skills needed to tackle some of society’s biggest challenges, shape the future of industry and boost the UK economy.

Since the programme was established by Lord Sainsbury of Turville in 1987, more than 400 individuals have benefited from the scholarship. Collectively, Sainsbury Management Fellows have founded more than 300 companies, created over 20,000 jobs and generated businesses worth more than £4.8 billion.

The latest recipients are now embarking on MBA programmes that will broaden their perspectives, strengthen their leadership capabilities and help them maximise the impact of their engineering backgrounds in business, entrepreneurship and industry.

The six new Sainsbury Engineering Management Fellows are:

Henrik Cox , BSE MEM –studying at Harvard Business School

, BSE MEM –studying at Harvard Business School Lea Gansser-Potts , MEng – studying at INSEAD

, MEng – studying at INSEAD Pat Maughan ,CEng MEng Hons – Imperial Business School

,CEng MEng Hons – Imperial Business School Mo Somji ,CEng MEng Hons – studying at Cambridge Judge Business School

,CEng MEng Hons – studying at Cambridge Judge Business School Aditya Tambe , CEng MEng – studying at INSEAD

, CEng MEng – studying at INSEAD Mayowa Ubebe, MEng Hons – studying at MIT Sloan School of Management

Commenting on his scholarship award, Aditya said:

“I had the choice of going to INSEAD with the Sainsbury Management Fellows scholarship or going to another really good business school with another scholarship. A major decision factor for me was that as an engineer, I liked the fact that the Sainsbury Management Fellowship and the Royal Academy of Engineering saw something in me.”

As they progress through their MBA studies, the new Fellows will join a distinguished network of engineering leaders spanning industries including technology, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, infrastructure and finance.

Beyond their own professional development, Fellows are encouraged to give back to the engineering community through mentoring, speaking engagements and supporting the next generation of engineers and innovators.

Miranda Thomas, Executive Director of ESBF, said:

“Engineering is central to solving many of the world’s most pressing challenges, but technical expertise on its own isn’t always enough. I’m delighted to welcome our latest scholars to the Sainsbury Management Fellow community. In their interviews they showed both their diverse skills and experience, and their drive to build these into impactful lifelong careers. I look forward to seeing how they weave together their technical knowledge with the leadership, strategic and commercial skills they’ll gain from their MBA programmes. And I look forward to seeing them becoming leaders who shape organisations, influence policy, drive innovation and help build a better future.”

ESBF awards up to 16 Sainsbury Management Fellowships each year to exceptional engineers and scientists with the ambition to lead, innovate and create lasting impact. Applications for the next round of scholarships are now open.