TIME FOR A LIMIT ON TEACHERS’ WORKING HOURS

A national contractual limit on teachers’ working time must be introduced to tackle stress and burnout within the profession, the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union has argued today.

The Government’s failure to tackle longer hours and unstainable workloads is fuelling teacher shortages, with the consequent adverse impact on pupils’ education, the Union has told TUC Congress in Liverpool.

From next week the NASUWT is beginning a programme of work to rule industrial action in schools across England in which NASUWT members will limit their working time.

NASUWT research published earlier this year found that teachers report working on average 54 hoursa week, with an average of 13of these hours falling outside of the standard school day.

87%of teachers reported an increase in workload over the previous year, with 55% of these saying their workload had increased significantly.

83% of teachers said their mental health had declined over the previous 12 months as a result of their job, with workload far outstripping any other factor as the biggest driver of this decline.

The NASUWT is calling for a contractual, enforceable limit on teachers’ working hours through a teachers’ contract which provides clear working time rights and entitlements, within the framework of a maximum 35 hour working week.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said:

“Workloads and working hours in teaching are simply unsustainable. They are driving teachers out of the profession, deterring new recruits and undermining teachers’ ability to give their best to the students they teach.

“We are clear that if the Government will not act to meet its duty of care to the profession, we will.”

Rashida Din, NASUWT Senior Vice-President, who supported the motion, said:

“One in five new teachers leave the profession after their first two years.

“Two-thirds of teachers say they spent over half of their time on tasks other than teaching.

“The Government needs to wake up to the facts and commit to making improvements to the morale and health of its public sector workers.”

Published in