Unions call on government to engage in “meaningful” pay talks and to stop “smoke and mirrors” tactics

Unions have today (Wednesday) called on the government to engage in “meaningful” pay talks and to stop its “smoke and mirrors” tactics.

In a joint open letter to the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady and the chair of the union public sector liaison group and general secretary of UNISON, Christina McAnea, accused ministers of refusing to negotiate in good faith and of “hiding behind” pay review bodies.

Criticising the government’s approach to negotiations, O’Grady and McAnea say all requests for meaningful talks on pay have been stonewalled:

The TUC’s Public Sector Liaison Group (PSLG) represents all unions with members in the public sector and is chaired by UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea.

The full letter reads:

Dear chancellor

We wrote to you on 4 November requesting a meeting.

No public sector workers want to take strike action this winter. They are committed public servants who take great pride in their jobs and the communities they serve.

But the government has left them with no choice.

Good industrial relations require both parties to be willing to negotiate in good faith and to have open conversations.

When your cabinet colleagues have met unions they have repeatedly refused to talk about public sector pay. Ignoring the main issue on the table isn’t a negotiation.

Ministers cannot continue to hide behind pay review bodies. The government sets their remit.

If ministers genuinely want to resolve these disputes, they must address what‘s causing them.

With CPI inflation over 11 per cent and RPI inflation above 14 per cent, frontline workers are facing another massive real terms hit to their wages.

Nurses, ambulance staff, teachers and millions of other key workers have already seen their living standards decimated with over a decade of pay cuts and wage freezes.

Nurses today are earning £5,000 a year less in real terms than they were in 2010. And hospitals and schools are having to set up food banks for staff.

This cannot go on.

Every month dedicated employees are quitting our public services in droves – tired of being taken for granted and of services being run down.

You say there is no money to fund decent pay rises. But this boils down to political choices.

It’s time to raise taxes on wealth – not workers.

Now is the not time for smoke and mirrors. Now is the time for genuine negotiations.

Meet with unions as soon as possible – so our public servants can get on with doing the jobs they love and services can start to improve for everyone who relies upon them.”

Frances O’Grady, TUC General Secretary

Christina McAnea, UNISON General Secretary and chair of the TUC Public Sector Liasion Group

