AI educator invests £3 million in new Middle East campus

School of Coding & AI (SoC), one of the UK’s fastest-growing providers of indust ry-aligned higher-education and skills programmes, is to open its first Middle East campus later this year, marking a major milestone in the organisation’s international expansion.

School of Coding & AI is investing £3 million into its operation, which will open in Dubai Media City in March, with the first student intake expected in May.

SoC aims to upskill around 2,000 students, both from the UAE and internationally, through flexible programmes focused on AI, computer science, digital skills and university progression pathways.

The expansion has been supported by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), whose market insight, strategic guidance and in-market support played a key role in enabling SoC to successfully enter the UAE market.

As part of this support, Manny Athwal, SoC’s founder and Chief Executive, recently participated in a UK-led trade mission to the UAE, organised in partnership with DBT. The mission brought together UK education, technology and skills providers with senior stakeholders across Dubai’s education, innovation and economic development ecosystem.

Manny also visited neighbouring Saudi Arabia as part of the Education Investment Saudi mission.

Manny said:

“The opening of our Dubai campus is an exciting next step in our journey to become a global player in the AI and computer science education field.

“As School of Coding & AI continues to expand internationally, the !, AI learning and university pathways to a region that is hungry for innovation and rapid development.

“I want to thank all of my team in the UK and around the world, as well as the Dubai government for allowing us to open our campus there. I also want to thank the UK Government – in particular the Department for Business and Trade – for supporting us throughout our journey.”

UK Trade Minister Chris Bryant said:

“This investment demonstrates our growing partnership with the UAE and commitment to support businesses looking to expand globally.

“With a renewed drive as part of our International Education Strategy, and digital and technologies as a key sector in our modern Industrial Strategy, we look forward to continuing to work with UK companies to charge growth, unlock investment in areas like AI, and increase education exports to the world.”

Investment in artificial intelligence is a central pillar of the UAE’s strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil. Since 2024, the Emirates has invested approximately $148 billion in AI initiatives domestically and internationally, positioning the region as a global hub for digital innovation and advanced skills.

Manny said:

“The UAE, and indeed the whole Gulf Cooperation Council, is investing heavily in digital skills and higher-education pathways, and doing so at a remarkable pace. We are delighted to now be a part of that journey.”

The announcement follows a year of exceptional growth for School of Coding & AI in 2025, including the opening of a £2.5 million advanced tech lab in Birmingham, the redevelopment of its Wolverhampton headquarters, and national recognition of Manny as one of the LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders.