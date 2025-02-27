AI Will Both Replace and Create Jobs Claims Sunderland Expert

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will replace jobs but create a wide range of ones ‘we don’t yet know exist’, that’s according to Professor John Murray, Academic Dean of the Faculty of Business and Technology at the University of Sunderland.

Following the launch of Chinese AI app DeepSeek, Professor Murray shares his thoughts about the recent advancement of AI and how it could impact people and businesses across the world.

“I get asked the question a lot whether I think these AI models are going to replace jobs.

“Humanity has always innovated; we are always developing. The whole nature of innovation is looking at how we do things quicker, smarter, cheaper, more effectively and ultimately that will replace jobs.

“A great example of this was when the personal computer started to arrive in the 70s. People said it’s going to put people out of work, and it absolutely did.

“But what we also saw was it created far more jobs than it ever replaced; new jobs that didn’t exist before the computer that outweighed the number of jobs it took.

“AI is a similar thing – it’s going to replace jobs but also create new opportunities that we have never thought of – jobs that we don’t yet know exist.

“We can already see this in how people are using AI to innovate. For example, consider someone who might not have the artistic skills to get into the field of graphic design but have a creative flare.

“These individuals have found a new way of using generative AI to augment their skills and skillsets to help them create new entrepreneurial businesses to generate new marketing materials.

“AI will help push us forward in our development as a society and as a people, no doubt about it.

“This innovation recently accelerated after DeepSeek found a way of developing a new algorithm that needs less processing power and less powerful graphics cards that are needed to run AI models.

“But now people are saying, if you can deliver such a model on low end graphics cards, what can you deliver with this model on high-end ones. That’s making people quite excited about the potential of this.

“If you go back two or three years ago, organisations and businesses had access to chatbots then, but these were very basic and simplistic, it was easy to tell they were AI.

“When OpenAI launched ChatGPT, that saw a massive shift on how real the conversations between you and the chatbot felt.

“But then people started to find issues with it. We found that it made up, or ‘hallucinated’ information, so it wasn’t as reliable as people first thought. AI models lacked critical analysis and couldn’t rationalise information.

“DeepSeek might be able to do that and that’s where the next advances might be. But because it’s so new and no one has tested it, that’s still open to debate.

“Whether it’s a Sputnik event, I’m not sure, but it’s definitely another steep step in the development of technology.”