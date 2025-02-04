GÉANT launches the OCRE 2024 Framework providing easy cost-effective cloud services to European Research and Education 

UK education and research have already saved c.£20m through OCRE services facilitated by the UK’s National Research and Education Network (NREN), Jisc

Today sees the launch of the OCRE 2024 Framework, the third iteration of GÉANT’s flagship cloud frameworks. OCRE 2024 will be in place for a period of five years and will enable tens of thousands of European Research and Education (R&E) institutions and public institutions across 39 countries to procure innovative cloud services in an easy, compliant, and cost-effective way.

Through the OCRE framework GÉANT acts as a bridge between R&E organisations and commercial cloud service providers, eliminating the need for complex individual procurements, and ultimately minimising the barriers between supply and demand, delivering favourable conditions, significant discounts, and offerings tailored to the unique needs of R&E. Jisc, as the UK NREN, is able to offer this service to members via the secure high speed Janet network.

Jessica Wu, head of services, cloud solutions, at Jisc said:

“The OCRE Cloud Framework has been a game-changer for cloud procurement in research and education. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the remarkable impact for our members, with almost £20m saved in the UK alone since its introduction.

“At Jisc, we’re excited to launch the latest iteration of this transformational framework and remain committed to supporting our members and suppliers every step of the way. Through working closely with GEANT and the wider NREN community we will ensure a seamless transition and together, we’ll unlock even greater potential for innovation and transformation in R&E by realising the full benefits of cloud technology.”

The OCRE 2024 Framework delivers an impressive portfolio of 416 cloud service offerings across 17 cloud platforms for IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service), PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service), and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, based on 416 agreements between GÉANT and 40 service providers.

From today, OCRE 2024 cloud service offerings can be procured – on a national basis – by institutions through their representative NREN, and for the first time, also public institutions connected to NRENs.

Lise Fuhr, GÉANT CEO said:

“The start of the OCRE 2024 Framework is an important milestone for GÉANT and for the European Research & Education community. By bridging the gap between R&E and industry, and providing institutions with simplified access to compliant and advanced cloud services, the Framework ultimately strengthens Europe’s digital ecosystem and unlocks new opportunities for innovation”

Jakob Tendel, DFN, and co-leader of the GÉANT Clouds team said:

“By saving up-front procurement effort and allowing rapid uptake at the best conditions available, the OCRE 2024 Framework enables R&E institutions to easily acquire commercial cloud platforms that match their needs – whether for advanced computing, secure storage, data analysis, collaboration, AI-powered research, or digital learning. This allows institutions to focus on what truly matters – driving scientific breakthroughs, advancing education, and accelerating digital transformation.”