Industry-leading speakers revealed for Bett 2023

The world’s largest EdTech event will take place on 29-31st March at the ExCeL, London

Bett, the world’s most established EdTech event, has today announced their first wave of keynote speakers for Bett UK 2023 which will be held on 29-31st March at the ExCeL London.

Diary of a CEO host and youngest ever dragon on Dragon’s Den, Steven Bartlett, leads the all-star list of inspiring speakers, along with beloved author and poet Michael Rosen, and author of ‘She’s in CTRL’ and CEO and Co-Founder of Stemettes, Anne-Marie Imafidon who’s a leading voice on inclusion and diversity. These are just three of the inspirational voices taking the stage at the event in March.

Other high-profile speakers include ex-prima ballerina and founder of DDMIX, Dame Darcey Bussell, and Radio 4 presenter and new host of University Challenge, Amol Rajan, who will be interviewing Steven Bartlett.

Bestselling author and co-host to the High Performance Podcast, Professor Damien Hughes, will be sharing his insights on the most innovative and exciting approach to leadership as praised by Sir Richard Branson and Muhammad Ali.

More than 350 speakers are set to take the stage for the three day event in March next year.

Bett’s overarching theme for this year is “Reconnect, Reimagine, Renew“ with Bett 2023 being the place to reconnect the education ecosystem, reimagine the potential of technology in education and renew a commitment to equitable learning for all.

This follows the launch of Connect @ Bett, a groundbreaking new programme for 2023 that will drive more meaningful conversations between education buyers and EdTech solutions.

Louisa Hunter, Bett Director, said:

“This year at Bett we are transforming the way that the community connects and collaborates by launching our groundbreaking new meetings program, Connect @ Bett. We are excited to welcome the community back together again for what is set to be the best Bett yet and can’t wait to hear from our inspiring keynote speakers about their own journeys with education.”

Higher Education event, Ahead by Bett, will return after its successful debut last year.

On-time registration for Bett ends on 3rd March 2023 and is free. Late registration (4th March 2023 onwards) tickets will incur a £25 fee. Schools are encouraged to bring students to witness the dozens of speakers, exhibitors and workshops.

Registration is now open at: https://bettuk23-registration.personatech.com/

