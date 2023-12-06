Jisc and The Glenlead Centre partner to make digital tools and AI more accessible

New digital and AI technologies are radically transforming all facets of society, including HE where they can improve opportunities for inclusiveness and productivity through accessibility.

To explore how accessible technologies can help the UK remain one of the most attractive countries in which to work and learn, Jisc and The Glenlead Centre have partnered on a project to examine the potential of accessible digital and AI technologies in HE.

Titled ’Accessible digital futures: unlocking the potential for accessible digital and AI technologies in higher education (HE)’, the project will bring together digital leads from across UK HE for a series of bespoke events focused on how digital and AI technologies can be inclusively integrated into institutional settings.

Topics to be covered include:

• Opportunities for accessible AI

• Products and procurement

• Institutional ownership

• International lessons learned

The outputs from these events will be used to inform advice and guidance for key stakeholders across policy, industry and the HE sector.

Join the Jisc accessibility and assistive technology community of practice for more information on upcoming events and to continue the conversation.

Dr Ann Kristin Glenster, executive director at The Glenlead Centre, said:

“The potential scope of accessible technologies could be a great avenue for the UK on its path to becoming a global leader in digital and AI technologies.

“Through accessible digital futures we will investigate how the UK tech sector can be a leading innovator of accessible digital and AI technologies to HE nationally and globally, and how the UK HE sector can be at the forefront of the accessible digital and AI transformation.

“Technology that enables independence and is usable by all will be best placed, long term, to meet the changing needs of populations at home and overseas.”

Kellie Mote, accessibility subject specialist at Jisc said:

“Accessible technology solutions should be more than an after-thought or an after-the-fact bolt-on merely to satisfy a legal requirement.

“Done right, the development and adoption of accessible digital and AI technologies can boost Britain’s productivity, promote its technology industry, and ensure the UK continues to be one of the most attractive places to study in the world.

“The accessible digital futures project allows us to act as a facilitators for the HE sector in this space, and we are excited to work with education leaders and industry to realise the potential of making digital and AI accessible to all.”

