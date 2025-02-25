Last chance to enter the 2025 International e-Assessment Awards

The 2025 International e-Assessment Awards honour individuals, teams, and organizations driving progress across all sectors of education, workplace training, and professional certification. Whether you’re using technology to improve teaching and learning, innovating with technology, or achieving impact on a global scale, enter this year’s Awards, celebrate your achievements and inspire others in the global e-assessment community. These awards are free for FE institutions to enter.

The final entry deadline is Sunday 2nd March 23.55 (GMT).

The 2025 International e-Assessment Award Categories

This year’s awards include four new categories, highlighting the varied and global nature of e-assessment. The 2025 categories are:

New for 2025! AI in Assessment Innovation recognizing groundbreaking initiatives that harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence in assessment, paving the way for smarter, fairer, and more efficient evaluation practices.

recognizing groundbreaking initiatives that harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence in assessment, paving the way for smarter, fairer, and more efficient evaluation practices. New for 2025! Professional Certification Programme of the Year celebrating excellence in professional certification programs, an award highlighting initiatives that demonstrate outstanding design, delivery, and impact in supporting career development and industry standards.

celebrating excellence in professional certification programs, an award highlighting initiatives that demonstrate outstanding design, delivery, and impact in supporting career development and industry standards. New for 2025! ICoBC Award for Most Innovative Use of Digital Badges in Assessment – presented in collaboration with the International Council on Badges and Credentials (ICoBC), this award celebrates innovative applications of digital badging in assessment, showcasing how these tools enhance learner engagement and recognition.





New for 2025! CIEA Educational Assessment Outcomes Award – partnering with the Chartered Institute of Educational Assessors (CIEA), this award highlights excellence in the use of assessment to drive impactful educational outcomes, honouring practices that improve learning experiences and achievements.

– partnering with the Chartered Institute of Educational Assessors (CIEA), this award highlights excellence in the use of assessment to drive impactful educational outcomes, honouring practices that improve learning experiences and achievements. Best Practitioner of the Year (team and individual award) acknowledging individuals and teams for their outstanding use of e-assessment in the last year.

(team and individual award) acknowledging individuals and teams for their outstanding use of e-assessment in the last year. Lifetime Contribution Award is presented to an individual who has made a significant and sustained contribution to e-assessment over the duration of their career.

is presented to an individual who has made a significant and sustained contribution to e-assessment over the duration of their career. Best Workplace or Talent Assessment Project celebrating an assessment project that has brought substantial benefits to workplace training or talent assessment.

celebrating an assessment project that has brought substantial benefits to workplace training or talent assessment. Most Innovative Use of Technology in Assessment recognizing a project that has been highly innovative in terms of new technology, or how existing technology has been used in a new and different way.

recognizing a project that has been highly innovative in terms of new technology, or how existing technology has been used in a new and different way. Best Transformational Project acknowledging projects that have genuinely transformed assessment practices through technology.

acknowledging projects that have genuinely transformed assessment practices through technology. Best Research honouring outstanding research and its impact within the e-assessment community.

honouring outstanding research and its impact within the e-assessment community. Best International Implementation celebrating innovative and effective assessment programmes implemented in one or more countries outside of your main country of operation.

celebrating innovative and effective assessment programmes implemented in one or more countries outside of your main country of operation. Best Formative Assessment Project acknowledging e-assessment projects that have made significant improvements to formative assessment practices.

acknowledging e-assessment projects that have made significant improvements to formative assessment practices. Best Summative Assessment Project recognizing e-assessment projects that have made significant improvements to summative assessment practices.

To enter these awards for free please email [email protected] to request a discount code before submitting your entry.