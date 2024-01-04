Latest insight: How do we tackle Digital Exclusion in 2024?

1 in 14 UK households have no internet access*

5.8m people will remain digitally excluded in 2032 if no action is taken*

60% of housing residents in Greater Manchester face some level of digital exclusion**

National training provider, The B2W Group has collaborated with Manchester City Council and the organisers at Manchester Tech Festival to publish an insight paper which looks at the current state of digital exclusion in the Greater Manchester area.

The paper also details some of the research done by the Good Things Foundation and Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce to highlight the issues facing many households at the moment when it comes to accessing the internet and being unable to afford devices such as laptops and PCs.

Key partnerships have been formed across the district, with companies such as Community Computers working with both Manchester Tech Festival and Manchester City Council. The not-for-profit initiative refurbishes used technology and provides PCs, laptops and other hardware to schools and households with low incomes across Greater Manchester.

Manchester City Council has also successfully set up over 20 data banks in local libraries, for local residents to access free mobile data via SIM cards that have been donated by mobile providers Virgin Media/O2, Vodafone and Three.

And while Manchester was recently recognised as the most digitally inclusive city in the UK in a survey by USwitch, Manchester City Council’s Digital Inclusion team recognise that more work is needed to be done to complete its mission of supporting all Manchester people to access the benefits of being online.

The B2W Group offers fully funded training courses in key digital and IT skills to help local residents in Greater Manchester upskill and enter a career in this industry, to provide opportunities for those who may face levels of digital exclusion in the area.

The full insight paper is available to read and download here

*Good Things Foundation – Digital Nation (2023)

***Cost of Living and Economic Resilience in Greater Manchester Report – GMCA (2022)

