London-based EdTech company launches Ukraine appeal in honour of stricken colleagues

A TECHNOLOGY firm with its roots in the higher education sector has launched an appeal to raise funds for Ukraine ahead of a humanitarian aid mission to the country over the festive period.

The Ambassador Platform – which operates across five continents and has its base in London – is encouraging organisations in its sector to pledge cash to its Higher Ed Stands with Ukraine appeal.

Many of the company’s staff are Ukrainian citizens who have been directly affected by the conflict, with many being forced to leave their homes to find safety.

Now TAP colleagues in the UK have launched a two-pronged campaign to deliver much-needed help and support to the city of Lviv in the west of the war-torn nation.

Nik Higgins, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer at TAP, said:

“The Higher Education sector is a global network of like-minded people and institutions.

“We’re calling on that network to put into practice the principles of international cooperation, tolerance, and respect that make it so special by coming out in support of our Ukraine fundraising campaign.

“I urge anyone reading this to make a donation or get in touch with us to find out how they can help.”

The Higher Ed Stands with Ukraine appeal comprises two key initiatives. The first element is a humanitarian mission to be undertaken by directors of the company to deliver, in person, much-needed supplies, warm clothes and Christmas gifts to the Ridni Centre, which is run by the Ridni Charitable Foundation.

The second, The Higher Ed Hoodie Project, invites organisations across the HE sector to show their support for Ukraine by making a donation for their logo to appear on hoodies that will be worn during the trip.

The Ridni Foundation supports vulnerable families and children, many of who have been orphaned and are without their families,

The humanitarian mission to Ukraine is taking place between Christmas and New Year and is being led by company directors George Olesen and David Barnes, who will drive from London to Lviv.

The Higher Ed Hoodie Project asks organisations to donate one thousand pounds or more to the fundraising effort and in return TAP will add your logo to the hoodie, which will be on display throughout the journey to Lviv.

