Stafford MP visits Institute of Technology to chart construction progress  

Leigh Ingham, Member of Parliament for Stafford, has recently visited the construction site of the new Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology (IoT) to witness first-hand the excellent progress being made on the £22.5 million development. The IoT, located off Castle Street, forms part of the Stafford Station Gateway Project and is on schedule to complete at the end of May, ready to welcome its first learners in September 2025.

Once open, the new institution will deliver high-quality technical skills training in priority sectors, including advanced engineering and manufacturing, modern methods of construction, digital technologies and health sciences. Led by the Ofsted Outstanding Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG), the IoT is focused on strong collaborative working between a number of education providers from the Staffordshire region along with anchor employer partners, including Dell, Indurent, MOOG, Siemens and Hitachi.

The three-story IoT hub will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including conference rooms, a bistro, a lecture theatre, and immersive teaching spaces equipped with a range of industry-standard equipment. The impressive facilities are reflective of the strong collaborative approach with industry, evidenced by over £500,000 in investment from both anchor partners and local employers. Key contributions include two large demonstration robots from KUKA, two collaborative robots from Siemens, and a transformer donated by Hitachi Energy. Adding to the cutting-edge environment, nationally renowned industrial and logistics specialist Indurent is developing digital tools that will bring real-life projects into the classroom, significantly enriching the learning experience.

Leigh Ingham MP for Stafford commented:

“It is good to see the excellent progress being made on the new IoT. This fantastic development will provide the very best technical education facilities for young people and adult learners in our region, and it is a shining example of what can be achieved when employers work together with academia. I’m looking forward to charting the progress of the development over the next few months and genuinely excited to see the long term impact it will have on addressing the technical skills gap in the Staffordshire region, and beyond.”

Georgina Barnard, Vice Principal – IoT added:

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome our local MP Leigh Ingham to the IoT site and share with her an update on the progress being made. By providing industry-led training that is designed by employers with clear progression pathways, the Institute will ensure young people and adults are equipped to secure technically skilled occupations, while local businesses gain highly skilled and productive workers.”

The Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire IoT is poised to become a vital hub for technical education in Staffordshire, supporting economic growth and providing opportunities for individuals and businesses across the region. From short courses, to higher apprenticeships and degree-level programmes, the IoT is well-placed to develop skills and drive ambition for students preparing for their first step into skilled employment, those already in work and looking to progress or those wishing to retrain.