Unleashing the £400bn AI Opportunity: Makers’ AI Labs Initiative

Amidst rapid AI advancements, Makers, the UK’s premier software developer bootcamp, introduces AI Labs — a cutting-edge program to brace leaders for the AI revolution.

As the world is increasingly exposed to AI and the huge changes it will bring to society and workplaces, leaders are now learners – without a textbook of success to follow. This new series of workshops has been created to help ensure that organisations do not fall behind when it comes to AI.

Large language models have swept into the mainstream over the last year. Just two months following its launch, ChatGPT3 had attracted over 100 million users sparking a global debate about how the technology will change daily life and jobs.

The rapid speed of AI’s development and its adoption into workplaces across most sectors means that organisations must act now to seize its many benefits, as well as to mitigate the potential risks. Google has estimated that more investment in AI could net the UK an economic boost of £400 billion, while McKinsey puts that figure globally at £3 trillion.

Backed by the Business Growth Fund and venture capital, Makers’ new AI Labs will create a community of leaders who learn from one another by sharing and exploring live business and social problems involving AI. They will be run by technology experts from leading companies, start-ups and those leading on technology regulation in parliament.

Makers’ CEO Claudia Harris OBE, a former McKinsey partner, adviser to Tony Blair and careers sector CEO argues focusing on the top management of companies – the decision makers and culture setters – is critical.

“AI is transforming work and skills. All CEOs are learners again – and learners with no textbook. Best practice is being figured out live in a million workplaces. It’s time to capture the £400bn AI opportunity.

Across the UK companies are conducting experiments, evaluating risk, testing the limits of this new technology. There will be moments when whole functions transform in a few organisations and others will follow rapidly.

Leaders need to learn from one another on a fast and iterative basis to ensure the UK does not fall behind. Management teams need to be properly equipped to make the most of it. They are responsible for creating the right habits and culture in their organisations, and that includes helping employees to feel confident deploying this emerging technology.

Our peer-led workshops allow leaders to share and debate their business challenges and solutions. They are a real-world solution for a real-world opportunity.”

Counting industry leaders like Google, Holiday Extras, FT, PensionBee and Comparethemarket among its collaborators, this is an invaluable opportunity for leaders to stay ahead of the AI curve.

Registrations for the upcoming AI Labs series are now open.

