1,000 ‘Pause Packs’ launched to support student mental health

STUDENTS are being encouraged to “pause” and prioritise their mental health thanks to a new initiative launched by the wellbeing team at Coleg Cambria.

With funding support from Suicide and Self Harm Wales, the college has created up to 1,000 self-care parcels known as ‘Pause Packs’ – designed to offer comfort, distraction and support for anyone experiencing anxiety, low mood, or thoughts of self-harm.

The packs, which can be personalised by learners, include items such as fidget toys, bath bombs, journals, stationery, stickers and hand cream, encouraging individuals to take a moment to slow down and focus on self-care.

Students are also encouraged to add personal items from home that help them feel calm or reassured.

The initiative forms part of a Wellbeing Day taking place across Cambria’s sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi on Tuesday March 17, where learners will be able to drop in, decorate their own Pause Packs and speak to staff about the wide range of wellbeing services available.

Levi Jamieson, Mental Health and Wellbeing Coordinator at Coleg Cambria, said the packs are designed as a simple but powerful preventative tool.

“Sometimes when someone is struggling or experiencing an impulse to self-harm, having something to focus on can provide that vital pause,” she said.

“These packs are about creating a moment of calm, a distraction that helps people take a breath, reflect, and look after themselves. Whether someone is having a difficult day or dealing with something more serious, it’s about reminding them that support is there.”

Bethan Williams, also a Mental Health and Wellbeing Coordinator, said the relaxed and informal Wellbeing Day will allow learners to explore support in a welcoming environment.

“It’s an opportunity for students to drop in, have a conversation, and find out what support is available,” said Bethan.

“They can come along individually or with friends, decorate their own Pause Pack and talk to us about anything that might be affecting their wellbeing – especially as we move into the run-up to exams, which can be a stressful time.”

Lizzie Stevens, Director of Inclusion and Progress at Coleg Cambria, praised the college’s wellbeing team for their proactive and preventative approach.

“Our Mental Health and Wellbeing team works tirelessly throughout the year to ensure learners and staff feel supported,” said Lizzie.

“Initiatives like the Pause Packs highlight the importance of self-care and early intervention. Creating opportunities for people to pause, reflect and seek help when they need it is vital to building a healthy and supportive college community.”

Alongside Wellbeing Day, the team delivers workshops, campaigns and activities throughout the year, covering topics including exam stress, relationships, menopause awareness and sleep health. The college also works closely with organisations including Mind, Youth Cymru, Samaritans and Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide.

From one-to-one counselling and wellbeing coaching to physical activity initiatives led by Active Cambria, the programme complements the college’s year-round support services and continues to have a positive impact on learner health, happiness and retention.