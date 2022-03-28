Cart

From education to employment

First Open Day for University moving to Chiswick Park

Richmond, The American International University in London March 28, 2022
Richmond, The American International University in London, is holding its first Open Day at the University’s new campus in Chiswick Park , which is due to open in summer 2022.

The event being held on Saturday 9th April, 2:00 – 4:00pm, will provide prospective students with the opportunity to experience what the new campus facility in the award-winning, state of the art Chiswick Park can offer them, with the help of some of the University’s current students, as well as representatives from Richmond’s Student Affairs, Admissions and Study Abroad teams. 

Refurbishment work is well underway at the new campus facility ahead of the University move this summer.  The work is being carried out by Ambit, leading fit-out and refurbishment specialists. Their team are working closely with the University and Enjoy-Work, Chiswick Park’s property management company, on the refurbishment which will include the creation of central spaces such as the atrium, library and cafeteria, as well as fantastic teaching spaces and facilities in a state of the art building at Chiswick Park.

The University is also being featured through a branded video on the big screen at Chiswick Park, to make the local community aware that the University will be relocating to Chiswick Park in the summer.

To book for the Open Day, please register here.

Photo credit: Enjoy-Work

Richmond, The American International University in London

