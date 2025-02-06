70 percent of Deans and Faculty Agree: GenAI is Transforming Productivity in Higher Ed 

Business school deans express greater optimism about adopting GenAI at their institutions, while faculty remain more cautious, a new GenAI report from global accrediting body AACSB International finds.

The report, based on two surveys conducted by AACSB in October 2024, reveals deans and faculty agree on the importance of integrating GenAI across course curricula, research, and teaching. Yet, differing levels of enthusiasm present challenges for achieving cohesive strategic progress at the institutional level.

Survey responses suggest GenAI remains a supplementary tool rather than a core component of most faculty members’ workflows. However, those who report higher proficiency with the technology are more likely to integrate it into their work regularly, highlighting the importance of building faculty’s confidence and skills using GenAI.

Faculty report implementing it more frequently in teaching than research, harnessing its content creation and summarization capabilities. The technology is used less frequently for data analysis, with frequent concerns about security and reliability.

Similarly, data privacy and the risk of plagiarism remain significant barriers to AI adoption. While 46 percent of deans report their schools have implemented AI/GenAI policies, more clear and actionable guidance is needed. This includes training to address ethical concerns around GenAI use, the AACSB report finds.

Respondents valued training approaches that combine self-directed learning, through online tutorials and hands-on practice, with structured institutional support. Workshops and seminars are well-received, but low participation in university courses and certifications suggests untapped potential for more robust, credentialed training in GenAI.

“These surveys provide valuable insights into how business schools are navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of generative AI,” said Lily Bi, President and CEO of AACSB.

“The enthusiasm and thoughtful engagement from both faculty and deans highlight a collective commitment to preparing future leaders for an AI-driven world. At AACSB, we are dedicated to collaborating with our member institutions to ensure business schools stay at the forefront of AI and GenAI implementation.”

The full report can be viewed on the AACSB website here.