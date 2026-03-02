84% of East Sussex College Students Want Careers That Support a Greener Planet

Students at East Sussex College have revealed that they are eager to play their part in building a greener future once they finish college.

As part of research conducted for Careers Week, the College’s survey, completed by 322 students from a wide variety of subject areas across its Eastbourne, Lewes, and two Hastings campuses, found that 84.2% are interested in working in roles that contribute to a more sustainable planet.

Among the top areas of interest were renewable energy (36.3%), electric vehicles (22.7%), sustainable product or fashion design (40.1%), sustainable construction (22.4%), and green technology for sustainability (22%) – reflecting a growing awareness of the wider sustainability agenda and the UK’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

There is a surge in interest in environmentally focused roles among UK school leavers with an E.ON poll showing that one in four school leavers want to start working in the green economy straight away. East Sussex College students were similarly motivated, with 47.5% saying they want to go straight into employment or an apprenticeship, compared to 27.1% keen on going to university after college.

Interest in apprenticeships is particularly strong. 34.8% of respondents said they would consider a green skills apprenticeship as an alternative to university, with a further 44.1% saying they might consider earning while learning which reinforces the growing appeal of practical, career-focused routes into emerging industries.

When asked what drives their interest, 49.7% said they would be proud to help create a positive environmental impact, while 16.5% highlighted the sector’s job growth and long-term stability.

Students also reported growing confidence in their preparation for the future. 63.4% said they are somewhat confident they are learning the skills needed for green jobs.

The findings also highlight where further work is needed. 45.7% said the biggest barrier to young people entering green careers is a lack of information and awareness, and just 15.5% believe there are currently enough green career opportunities locally in Sussex – underlining the importance of strengthening regional pathways into the green economy.

The students did offer some thoughts on what employers can do to promote careers in sustainability. One said,

“Employers can promote green careers by embedding sustainability into all roles, not just specialist teams; investing in upskilling and clear career pathways; and backing sustainability work with real authority and funding.”

Another added,

“They can embed sustainability into job roles to make it a core skill rather than a niche interest to encourage people to learn more about these specific careers. Employers should also emphasise how beneficial and rewarding it is to have a job within a green work place because it will make people feel a sense of accomplishment. I also believe that green careers should be spoken about more in secondary schools to students who are beginning to have to decide their future in the workplace, as it gives them more options and will make them intrigued.”

Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal of East Sussex College, said,

“Our students are sending a clear message: they want their future careers to make a difference. Their enthusiasm for sustainability isn’t just a trend – it reflects a genuine commitment to shaping a cleaner, fairer and more resilient world. As a college, we’re focused on making sure they have the skills, experiences and opportunities to turn that passion into impactful careers.

“By working closely with employers and expanding pathways into green industries, we can help ensure that Sussex benefits from the talent and ambition of this generation.”

As the UK Government prepares to launch its Clean Energy Workforce Strategy later this year, the College’s findings underline how ready the next generation is to take the lead in building a sustainable future – and the vital role further education will play in making that happen.