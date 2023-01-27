A choir formed by University of Chester Nursing students will take to the stage for their first performance at Storyhouse

The first-year students formed the choir during their creative health placement which explores new and inventive ways to healthcare education and practice. The group has been working together as a team to explore the benefits of singing both individually and as part of a group in the community.

The students have been taking part in music therapy sessions with performance company Making Maestros. They hope their performance will encourage others to sing and express themselves creatively to boost mental health.

The creative health placement was developed by the Faculty of Health and Social Care and the Philip Barker Centre for Creative Learning as a direct result of the NHS Long Term Plan 2019, changes and demands to the practice circuit and the 2017 inquiry report into Creative Health.

The choir will take to the stage of Storyhouse on Wednesday, February 1 at 10.30am followed by a performance for the residents and staff at the Upton Dene Residential and Nursing home.Another creative health student nurse choir performing in Chester on Monday, January 30 for Vivo Care and Chester Lodge Nursing home.

Nursing students who attend University Centre Warrington will take their choir to Holy Trinity Church on Sankey Street in Warrington on Thursday, February 2 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm. It is an open invitation to the community with free refreshments available.

First-year Nursing student Elizabeth Mason said:

“With the help of Making Maestros, I think we’ve all benefited greatly from forming a choir both mentally and socially. It’s been a valuable experience and one I think we’ve all learned something about ourselves from. Following this experience, I would recommend taking up singing as part of a group or choir to anyone as it’s accessible to all and has so many health and wellbeing benefits.”

Charlotte Carroll, Lecturer in Practice Learning, said:

“We are proud of our students who have come together to spread positivity through the medium of music. Boosting mental health as a community is vital and singing is such a powerful way of bringing people together.”

To attend the Storyhouse event please visit here.

Published in