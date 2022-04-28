A day in the office for Joel

Joel Armstrong spent his day doing work experience alongside his mum in the SEND department at the Huntingdon Campus. Joel shadowed Debbie acting as Learning Support Mentor in her English, maths, and Makaton lessons and supported with preparation between classes.

We caught up with Joel to see how his first experience of the workplace has been.

“When I arrived at the college this morning it seemed so big compared to school. As the day has gone on, I have got used the campus and I now feel more confident finding my way round. My favourite thing about today has been meeting new people and getting to know them.