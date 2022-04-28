A day in the office for Joel
Joel Armstrong spent his day doing work experience alongside his mum in the SEND department at the Huntingdon Campus. Joel shadowed Debbie acting as Learning Support Mentor in her English, maths, and Makaton lessons and supported with preparation between classes.
We caught up with Joel to see how his first experience of the workplace has been.
“When I arrived at the college this morning it seemed so big compared to school. As the day has gone on, I have got used the campus and I now feel more confident finding my way round. My favourite thing about today has been meeting new people and getting to know them.
My work experience day has shown me how important it is to manage my time so that I am accounting for the daily commute to work. I have also found that the day has busy and long. I am finishing at 4.45pm so this it has been much longer than my usual day.
The experience of coming to work has been good for me. It has made me think about what life would be like being at work every day and how this might look in my dream career working in forensics.
I would recommend this opportunity as it has given me an insight into working life, and I now know that my routine will be very different when I go to work. This has given me a head start for work experience in year 10.
I can’t think of anything I haven’t enjoyed about this experience.”Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Employability
Responses