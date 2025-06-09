A Game-Changing Partnership: Buckinghamshire College Group Becomes Official CIMSPA Partner 

Buckinghamshire College Group is proud to announce a new partnership with the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA), the professional development body for the UK’s sport and physical activity sector workforce.

This exciting collaboration recognises Buckinghamshire College Group as an approved CIMSPA Education Partner, reinforcing our commitment to delivering high-quality education that aligns with industry standards and supports students’ career progression in sport and physical activity.

As a recognised and respected body within the sector, CIMSPA sets the benchmark for professional excellence. Through this partnership, Buckinghamshire College Group will ensure its sport and fitness curriculum is tailored to CIMSPA’s professional standards, providing students with industry-relevant qualifications and enhanced employability.

Kiran Bharj, Faculty Director of Health & Life Science, Sport & Public Services at Buckinghamshire College Group, said:

“I am thrilled that Buckinghamshire College Group has become an official CIMSPA Partner. This partnership ensures our curriculum remains current, industry-aligned, and fully prepares our learners for exciting careers in the sports and physical activity sector. By fostering collaboration between CIMSPA and our dedicated lecturers, we are creating a dynamic, innovative, and exceptional learning experience that truly sets our sports offer apart.”

The partnership brings valuable professional development opportunities for staff, ensuring that lecturers stay ahead of emerging trends and industry best practices. This ongoing engagement with CIMSPA empowers teaching staff to continually enhance their expertise, which directly benefits students through enriched, up-to-date learning experiences. By nurturing a culture of continuous improvement and innovation, Buckinghamshire College Group is investing not only in student success but also in the educators who guide and inspire them.

Micki Ruggins, Technical Education Officer at CIMSPA, commented:

“This partnership demonstrates both parties’ commitment to supporting curriculum development and improved employability outcomes for students who are aspiring to become future professionals in the sport and physical activity sector. Buckinghamshire College Group has also been instrumental in the development of the Local Skills Accountability Board which forms part of the regional ecosystem that tailors qualifications and learning to meet the needs of local employers and further enhancing career prospects for learners.”

This new collaboration forms part of our wider mission to connect learning with the real world. The partnership offers students increased access to employer-informed content and networking opportunities, helping to bridge the gap between education and employment in sport, fitness and physical activity. It marks a significant step forward in empowering students with the skills, qualifications, and confidence to thrive in this dynamic and evolving sector.