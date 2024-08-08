A-level Students Discouraged by Cost of University

Money worries are influencing the education decisions of A-level students, reveals research by Prospects at Jisc,

Prospects’ annual Early Careers Survey of more than 6,000 students and graduates found challenges around money had become an increasing concern among A-level students, rising to 40% this year from 32% at the start of the cost-of-living crisis in 2022.

The survey also found that while there are fewer students pursuing university courses, there is increased interest in apprenticeships. This year 54% of students surveyed were hoping to study full time, while 24% had opted for an apprenticeship, compared to 59% and 15% in 2022 respectively.

Of those students who had chosen not to go to university, half said it was because they were worried about the cost.

Meanwhile two-fifths of respondents indicated that their decision was because of a desire to earn money, while just over a third (36%) said that they could have a good career without going to university.

For prospective university students, their biggest concerns this year were cost of living (62%) and cost of tuition fees (61%).

Students have also become increasingly motivated by money when deciding to study for an undergraduate degree. The percentage of respondents motivated by their passion for the subject has declined slightly, dropping from 96% in 2022 to 92% in 2024, while the opportunity to earn a higher salary and have better career prospects have become more influential.

A third said salary had a large influence on their decision making this year compared with 30% in 2022 and 49% said they were largely influenced by career prospects, compared to 43% in 2022.

Prospects is urging students who are concerned that they might not get the A-level results they need to seek professional careers advice.

The survey reported that students found professionals the most helpful for advice and that they played an important role in helping students with skills identification, job suitability and motivation.

Chris Rea, a graduate careers expert at Prospects for Jisc, commented:

“What’s not clear is whether student concerns are genuine or if they are caused by some of the rhetoric and misconception that university simply isn’t worth it anymore.

“While apprenticeships are absolutely the right choice for some people, it means they start to make money earlier while gaining real life experience of a particular career path, university remains a valuable option and shouldn’t be automatically discounted. A university degree opens up a broad range of careers and most graduates find skilled employment.

“The important question is whether students are making the best education decisions for them. Speaking to career professionals, people within a particular industry and teachers will help students a great deal when deciding their next steps.”